Attorney General Morrisey: Know Return Policies Before Buying That Special Gift

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers to know store policies when purchasing gifts that may need to be returned.

Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases.

Do not open or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to be used.

If the store’s return policy is out of sight, ask for it. A reputable merchant will post return and refund policies in a clearly visible place near the point of sale.

Consumers with questions regarding holiday returns can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

“When purchasing gifts, it is important to ask for a gift receipt and ask the sales associate about the return process,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Checking return policies before purchasing items can save the gift recipient a lot of time and potential headaches.”A purchase or gift receipt will quicken the process and ensure the recipient receives the full purchase value for their return. Some stores may only offer store credit or a gift card without a receipt.Additionally, many retailers offer both an online outlet and a brick-and-mortar store. This means consumers, at times, may only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which could leave the recipient responsible for shipping fees with any return.Shoppers should also beware of “all sales final” policies. Merchants must exchange or refund money for defective items or those not as represented to consumers, however returns of size and preference still may be refused.Other tips to help the recipient should a return be necessary include: