Huntington Council Meets Monday

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on at 6:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.

1. Resolution 2018-R-54: Contract to furnish Public Works Dept. with 3 new Ford F250 trucks

2. Resolution 2018-R-57: Contract to Remodel Fire Station #5

3. Other Matters as Necessary

The work session will follow at 6:30 p.m.

A G E N D A HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-12 - AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, FOR THE HUNTINGTON BIKE/PED IMPROVEMENTS TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROJECT IN CABELL COUNTY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: - 2018-O-13 - ORDINANCE FOR THE ABANDONMENT OF A PORTION OF 26th STREET ALLEY, BEING 6,205 SQUARE FEET, MORE OR LESS, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-14: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315, OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Resolution re: 2018-R-56 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL SUPPORTING THE WORKERS OF ST. MARY’S MEDICAL CENTER

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

9. Resolution re: 2018-R-53 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH PROACT, INC.

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

10. Resolution re: 2018-R-54 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WITH THREE (3) NEW FORD F250 TRUCKS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Resolution re: 2018-R-55 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF DONNA TIGNOR RUMBAUGH TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL BOARD OF HEALTH

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

12. Resolution re: 2018-R-57 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE REMODEL OF FIRE STATION #5

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

13. Resolution re: 2018-R-58 - A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JENNIFER WHEELER TO THE TRI-STATE TRANSIT AUTHORITY BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks

14. Good & Welfare

15. Adjournment