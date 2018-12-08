COLUMN GATOR CHOPPIN ..... Santa:"Christmas is for memories..not protesters"

With it being Christmas time, I called my old friend Santa Claus to see how he was holding up under the stress. The jolly old dude is not getting any younger and his sugar has been running high.

Santa answered the phone and said, "Little Gator, how are you? Ho, ho, ho!"

I smiled as I was happy to hear his jolly voice and answered, "I've been good, not naughty at all. I am on the good list, right? Have you checked it twice yet?"

Santa laughed, "Ho, ho, ho. Of course you are, now...you are old. Ho, ho, ho. I'm stressed out, Gator. These Christmas- haters aren't happy until they ruin Christmas for everyone."

"Are they still trying to get Christ out of Christmas?"I asked.

Santa paused and took a deep breath, " Gator, it's everything. Everyone is offended by something. Now, they line up at the North Pole protesting with signs. They say Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer promotes bullying!"

I was stunned, I blurted, "What?! Rudolph is the classic underdog. He shows that everyone belongs...even if you are different, there is a place for you on the team."

Santa was mad, his voice raised, "They try to say Rudolph is gay and his parents made him stay in the closet..."(Authors note...click for story)

I couldn't believe it, "Wow. So I guess he was bullied because he was gay."

Santa was upset, "Next they will say I molest kids because they sit on my lap. Or that the reindeers fly because I give them drugs. Christmas is for memories not protesters. There's no protesting in Christmas, it's a spirit."

I shared his frustration, "I heard they banned Baby It's Cold Outside in Cleveland."

Santa chuckled, "Ho, ho, ho. It pissed everyone off too. Pardon Santa's language. They took a vote and 95 per cent said don't ban it. The radio station just wanted attention. People overanalyzing a seventy year old song. Just enjoy the song...it's from a different era. People enjoyed it for that long, now it is suddenly about rape."

I sighed in disgust," Next they'll say Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer promotes cruelty to old people."

Santa shrugged, "Santa's about fed up. West Virginia coal sales are going to skyrocket this year because Santa is going to be handing out so many lumps of coal that Rudolph will be leading a coal train. Ho ho ho!"

I chuckled, "Well, Santa don't forget me. I'll have the same Ol' Christmas tree not Holliday tree up and listening to the same Ol' Christmas songs. I love West Virginia but please no lumps of coal. I'll leave you a healthy snack, too.

Santa laughed, "Ho, ho, ho. You were always a good one Gator...just make it milk and cookies because good things should never change, that's what makes traditions and Christmas special. Watch Rudolph, listen to Baby It's Cold Outside and eat the cookies. When you get older, Gator, the magic isn't in the lyrics of the song, or the characters of the shows, or even in the sugar of the cookies...the magic is in your heart and in the memories. Enjoy it Gator, we only have so many Christmases...and even fewer with the ones we love. Eat the fruitcake and kiss under the mistletoe...don't worry about the small stuff because someday one Christmas will be your last Christmas."