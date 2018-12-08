PSAT/NMSQT results available to educators: Student report rollout to begin December 12

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, December 8, 2018 - 19:58 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Results for the October 10 PSAT/NMSQT are now available online to educators. These reports will be made available to students on a rolling schedule beginning Wednesday December 12.

 

Students should receive an email when their scores are available, sent to the email address they have in their College Board account profile. Paper score reports are expected to begin arriving in schools the week of December 17

 

Information on how to access the testing data can be found at the following address:  https://collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/psat-nmsqt-psat-10/scores/getting-scores

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus