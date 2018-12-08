Most read
- COLUMN Inappropriate teacher-student relationships on the rise
- SHELLY'S WORLD: Mrs. Penny’s Girl Scouts
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Gov. Justice declares Wednesday, Dec. 5 a state holiday in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush
- Attorney General Morrisey Fights Robocalls With Bipartisan Group
- Marshall Health opens residential treatment facility for women and children
- The Red Caboose to Host Holiday Author Open House December 15
- 25th Anniversary Reminder ---- Schindler's List Recalls German Holocaust Terrors
PSAT/NMSQT results available to educators: Student report rollout to begin December 12
Saturday, December 8, 2018 - 19:58 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Students should receive an email when their scores are available, sent to the email address they have in their College Board account profile. Paper score reports are expected to begin arriving in schools the week of December 17.
Information on how to access the testing data can be found at the following address: https://collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/psat-nmsqt-psat-10/scores/getting-scores