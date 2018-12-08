PSAT/NMSQT results available to educators: Student report rollout to begin December 12

Results for the October 10 PSAT/NMSQT are now available online to educators. These reports will be made available to students on a rolling schedule beginning Wednesday December 12.

Students should receive an email when their scores are available, sent to the email address they have in their College Board account profile. Paper score reports are expected to begin arriving in schools the week of December 17.

Information on how to access the testing data can be found at the following address: https://collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/psat-nmsqt-psat-10/scores/getting-scores