Trump Campaign Announces Senior Political Advisors

Arlington, VA – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that Bill Stepien and Justin Clark will serve as Senior Political Advisors for the 2020 campaign. Stepien and Clark bring decades of campaign and convention expertise, including leading the President’s 2016 political operation.

“Now is the best opportunity to be laser-focused on further building out the political infrastructure that will support victory for President Trump and the GOP in 2020,” said Campaign Manager Brad Parscale. “Few Republican strategists in America have the skills and insights that Justin Clark and Bill Stepien offer – we’re excited to have them join our Political Director Chris Carr to help us develop a winning team nationwide.”

Clark and Stepien will help build the campaign's nationwide grassroots political operation by organizing the country’s state, county and local GOP political apparatus, managing delegate selection and ballot access, and executing the national convention whip operations.

Both have served in the White House since Day One of President Trump's Administration. During the 2016 campaign, Stepien served as the campaign's National Field Director, and Clark was the campaign’s Deputy Political Director. In those roles, they developed and directed the campaign’s political and field operations and ran the President’s election night war room. Additionally, Clark led the President’s recount effort in Michigan and the whip operation in the Electoral College.

“We are glad to welcome Justin Clark and Bill Stepien back to the Trump Campaign,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “They’ve got a keen understanding of the Trump movement across the country, and the expertise we need to prepare for the 2020 campaign.”