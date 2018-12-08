Marshall Health welcomes pediatric gastroenterologist

Villa, a board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric gastroenterologist, has been named an associate professor in the department of pediatrics at the JCESOM. He specializes in treating children with digestive system, liver or nutritional problems.

“We are fortunate Dr. Villa chose to bring his experience and expertise to our area,” said Joseph E. Evans, M.D., chair of the department of pediatrics at the JCESOM. “Prior to his arrival, pediatric patients with gastrointestinal medical problems had to travel long distances to receive the specialized care they needed.”

Villa recently served as chief executive officer and director of the Pediatric Specialist Network in Pennsylvania. He earned his medical degree from Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in Santiago, Dominican Republic, and completed his residency at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. He also completed a pediatric critical care fellowship at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, and a pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition fellowship at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Villa is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is accepting new patients at Marshall Pediatrics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1300.