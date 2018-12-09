Lawrence County, Ohio, Commissioner Dies of Gunshot

At about 7:00 PM Dec. 7, the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 2868 CR 35 Chesapeake, Ohio 45619. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered that Commissioner William Pratt had suffered a single gunshot wound.

Lawrence County EMS arrived at the scene and provided care to Mr. Pratt and transported him to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Although no foul play is suspected at this time, this case remains under investigation with the assistance of Lawrence County Coroner Dr. Ben Mack.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened at the loss of our good friend” states Sheriff Jeff Lawless.