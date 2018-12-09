Most read
Lawrence County, Ohio, Commissioner Dies of Gunshot
Sunday, December 9, 2018 - 01:42 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Lawrence County EMS arrived at the scene and provided care to Mr. Pratt and transported him to Cabell Huntington Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Although no foul play is suspected at this time, this case remains under investigation with the assistance of Lawrence County Coroner Dr. Ben Mack.
“Our hearts are deeply saddened at the loss of our good friend” states Sheriff Jeff Lawless.