12 Columbus Women May Be Human Trafficking Victims; Three Arrests Made for Drugs

Twelve women found inside a Columbus residence have been identified as possible victims of human trafficking.

On Thursday, the Whitehall Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Ruby Avenue in Columbus.

Drug trafficking was the focus of the warrant, but human trafficking also was suspected of occurring at the location, the release said.

“This is another example of the connection between narcotics and human trafficking,” police Chief Mike Crispen said.







Whitehall Police Narcotics Unit say they were executing a warrant at a home on Ruby Avenue Thursday with the help of Columbus Police when they discovered 18 people inside. Twelve of the women were interviewed and identified as possible trafficking victims. The women range in age from 20 to 40 years old.

Three people have been arrested on drug charges.