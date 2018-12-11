Federal Inmate Pleads to Weapon Charge

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that a federal inmate pled guilty to a weapon charge. Colin Threadgill, 27, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at McDowell, pled guilty to possessing a handcrafted weapon known as a “shank” at the prison on August 10.

A staff member at the prison observed Threadgill in possession of the weapon and recovered it from him. Threadgill faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on April 2, 2019.

“Another shank,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Another federal inmate must want to extend his stay at an FCI.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution. United States Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhosn presided at the plea hearing.