Federal Inmate Pleads to Weapon Charge
Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 01:39 Updated 5 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
A staff member at the prison observed Threadgill in possession of the weapon and recovered it from him. Threadgill faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on April 2, 2019.
“Another shank,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Another federal inmate must want to extend his stay at an FCI.”
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution. United States Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhosn presided at the plea hearing.