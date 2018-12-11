Dunbar Man Receives a Mandatory 10 Year Sentence for Methamphetamine Distribution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Dunbar man received a mandatory 10 year prison sentence for methamphetamine distribution, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Schauwne Martin, 36, previously pled guilty to possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Martin further agreed to the destruction of the firearms that were associated with his criminal activity. Stuart commended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force for their investigation.

“Big time meth dealer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Gets a big time sentence.”

Martin admitted that on February 28, 2017, law enforcement found a loaded .380 caliber, semiautomatic handgun, approximately 94 grams of methamphetamine, and digital scales in his kitchen in Dunbar, West Virginia. Martin also admitted to DEA agents that he possessed another handgun, and that he had sold methamphetamine to informants on seven other occasions. Martin admitted that he kept the firearms for protection of his drug trafficking business. DEA lab testing confirmed the purity of the methamphetamine as well as the weight of 94 grams, exceeding the 50 gram weight that triggers the mandatory ten year statutory penalty.

Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes and former Assistant United States Attorney Eric Bacaj were responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence on December 6, 2018.