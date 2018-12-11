MUsic Mondays to explore ‘Handel’s Messiah’ for Dec. 17 event

Music professor and historian Dr. Vicki Stroeher will present a lecture titled “Handel’s Messiah,” examining the history of Handel’s beloved work, including the story of why and when it was written, how it came to be so popular today, and the typical practice by the audience of standing during the “Hallelujah” chorus. Attendees will also be guided through musical examples to make listening to this work more enjoyable.

“George Frideric Handel’s Messiah is one of the most beloved works of the Christmas season,” Stroeher said. “There are a number of institutions both sacred and secular that present an annual performance of the work. The ‘Hallelujah’ chorus is the most well-known portion. It has broken off from the rest and has a life of its own. Handel would be quite surprised that the work still garners so much attention.”

Seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and purchase refreshments. Marshall students get in free with a Marshall ID. For others, a $10 donation is requested for admission, payable at the door, with proceeds going to support the School of Music. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University. For more information about MUsic Mondays, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117.