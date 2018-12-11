Most read
Annual Christmas Kente serves as rite of passage for MU African and African American students
The Kente cloth, which resembles a stole and is worn with the academic regalia, is a symbol of accomplishment that has its roots in a long tradition of weaving in West African countries, dating to pre-16th Century. Marshall instituted this African ceremony with a tradition of presenting hand-woven Kente cloths to graduating students over 15 years ago, according to Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs.
“This annual event serves as a traditional rite of passage when each graduate receives his or her own hand-woven Kente cloth based on his or her degree. The Christmas Kente is a family-oriented ceremony, allowing family and close friends to present the cloth to the graduate, consistent with ancient Akan Culture rituals,” Cooley said. “This truly defines and captures one of the most significant moments of their lives when our advancing students are recognized for their extraordinary achievements.”
Cooley said he expects over 40 students to participate in the 2018 Christmas Kente. The celebration begins at 1 p.m. in Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center. The entire community is invited to attend. The university will have its annual winter commencement Saturday, Dec. 15.
The undergraduate students to be honored include:
- Grace Lyojo Abu
- Dominic Khi Allen
- Lillie Bodie
- Dwayne Booker
- Khadaidjia Brooks
- Malik Brown
- Clifford Charles
- Charles Roderick Crawford II
- Angela Cunningham
- Manah Dixon
- Naja Felder
- Paula Franklin
- Asia Gray
- Christian Hancock
- Caitlyn Harman
- Myyia Hill
- Jacob Jackson
- Wadson JnLouis
- Dantrell Johnson
- Timothy Jones
- Armani Levias
- Charity Omuasi
- Olutola Oni
- Nat Opoku
- Awero (Faye) Osseni
- Kimberly Parker
- Unique Robinson
- Trina L. Rogers
- Rodney Sorrell
- Deshonda Stewart
- Brynden Street
- Theresa Whitehead
- Juwon Young
The graduate students to be honored include:
- Ellen Castro
- Shikeal DeSean Harris
- Maria Jochu
- Sharon Joy
- Robert Kasumba
- Brydan Kidd
- Prashant K. Kundeshwar
- Hassan Malik
- Joelle Danielle Mahaga
- Donyelle Murray
- Harsh Raghuvanshi
- Staci Manique Ponder
- Vijaya Lalita Valiveti
Marshall also conducts a more formal Donning of the Kente ceremony in the spring before graduation. To learn more about the 2018 Christmas Kente ceremony, contact Cooley by e-mail at cooley@marshall.edu or call 304-696-5430.
For more information about activities sponsored by the Center for African American Students and the Office of Intercultural Affairs, visit www.marshall.edu/intercultural.