Annual Christmas Kente serves as rite of passage for MU African and African American students

Consistent with 17th-Century West African traditions, Marshall University will hold its Christmas Kente Ceremony Friday, Dec. 14. Traditionally presented for students of African American ancestry, this is an inclusive ceremony open to all students graduating in December.

The Kente cloth, which resembles a stole and is worn with the academic regalia, is a symbol of accomplishment that has its roots in a long tradition of weaving in West African countries, dating to pre-16th Century. Marshall instituted this African ceremony with a tradition of presenting hand-woven Kente cloths to graduating students over 15 years ago, according to Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs.

“This annual event serves as a traditional rite of passage when each graduate receives his or her own hand-woven Kente cloth based on his or her degree. The Christmas Kente is a family-oriented ceremony, allowing family and close friends to present the cloth to the graduate, consistent with ancient Akan Culture rituals,” Cooley said. “This truly defines and captures one of the most significant moments of their lives when our advancing students are recognized for their extraordinary achievements.”

Cooley said he expects over 40 students to participate in the 2018 Christmas Kente. The celebration begins at 1 p.m. in Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center. The entire community is invited to attend. The university will have its annual winter commencement Saturday, Dec. 15.

The undergraduate students to be honored include:

Grace Lyojo Abu

Dominic Khi Allen

Lillie Bodie

Dwayne Booker

Khadaidjia Brooks

Malik Brown

Clifford Charles

Charles Roderick Crawford II

Angela Cunningham

Manah Dixon

Naja Felder

Paula Franklin

Asia Gray

Christian Hancock

Caitlyn Harman

Myyia Hill

Jacob Jackson

Wadson JnLouis

Dantrell Johnson

Timothy Jones

Armani Levias

Charity Omuasi

Olutola Oni

Nat Opoku

Awero (Faye) Osseni

Kimberly Parker

Unique Robinson

Trina L. Rogers

Rodney Sorrell

Deshonda Stewart

Brynden Street

Theresa Whitehead

Juwon Young

The graduate students to be honored include:

Ellen Castro

Shikeal DeSean Harris

Maria Jochu

Sharon Joy

Robert Kasumba

Brydan Kidd

Prashant K. Kundeshwar

Hassan Malik

Joelle Danielle Mahaga

Donyelle Murray

Harsh Raghuvanshi

Staci Manique Ponder

Vijaya Lalita Valiveti

Marshall also conducts a more formal Donning of the Kente ceremony in the spring before graduation. To learn more about the 2018 Christmas Kente ceremony, contact Cooley by e-mail at cooley@marshall.edu or call 304-696-5430.

For more information about activities sponsored by the Center for African American Students and the Office of Intercultural Affairs, visit www.marshall.edu/intercultural.