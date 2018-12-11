Most read
- 12 Columbus Women May Be Human Trafficking Victims; Three Arrests Made for Drugs
- COMMENTARY: Four-and-a-Half Alley Increasingly a Destination for Homeless
- Lawrence County, Ohio, Commissioner Dies of Gunshot
- COLUMN ... Gatorchoppin on ...... The War on Santa Claus
- COLUMN Inappropriate teacher-student relationships on the rise
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- 106 Years Later, Lost Children’s Letters Finally Delivered to Santa
- Huntington Council Meets Monday
Audit Reveals WV Department of homeland Security Failed to Apply for Emergency Grants; Cabell owed $257,000
Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 03:12 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports, By Craig Hammond
The agency is three years behind in applying for over $8 million dollars which has already been spent.
Cabell County is owed $257,786, according to the audit document.
http://www.wvlegislature.gov/legisdocs/reports/perd/DHSEM_DECEMBER_2018.pdf