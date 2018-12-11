Audit Reveals WV Department of homeland Security Failed to Apply for Emergency Grants; Cabell owed $257,000

 Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 03:12 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports, By Craig Hammond

An audit of the West Virginia's Department of Homeland Security by the Legislator's Auditors Office has revealed that Emergency Management failed to apply in a timely manner for federal grants. 

The agency is three years behind in applying for over $8 million dollars which has already been spent.

Cabell County is owed $257,786, according to the audit document.

http://www.wvlegislature.gov/legisdocs/reports/perd/DHSEM_DECEMBER_2018.pdf



