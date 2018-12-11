Audit Reveals WV Department of homeland Security Failed to Apply for Emergency Grants; Cabell owed $257,000

An audit of the West Virginia's Department of Homeland Security by the Legislator's Auditors Office has revealed that Emergency Management failed to apply in a timely manner for federal grants.

The agency is three years behind in applying for over $8 million dollars which has already been spent.

Cabell County is owed $257,786, according to the audit document.

http://www.wvlegislature.gov/legisdocs/reports/perd/DHSEM_DECEMBER_2018.pdf







