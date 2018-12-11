Huntington Seeks Donations for Safety Town

 Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Huntington Seeks Donations for Safety Town
City of Huntington Photo

The City of Huntington now offers a variety of sponsorship packages for corporate donors and the general public to help continue operations and educational programming at Safety Town.

The sponsorships will help support summer camps at Safety Town, which will begin in 2019; enhance safety and security features; provide new park benches and picnic tables; purchase new vehicles; and help with the maintenance of existing and the construction of new buildings.

For more information about the sponsorship packages, click here. The Safety Town donation form, which is required along with a sponsorship agreement form, is available by clicking here.

