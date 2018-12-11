Most read
- 12 Columbus Women May Be Human Trafficking Victims; Three Arrests Made for Drugs
- COMMENTARY: Four-and-a-Half Alley Increasingly a Destination for Homeless
- Lawrence County, Ohio, Commissioner Dies of Gunshot
- COLUMN ... Gatorchoppin on ...... The War on Santa Claus
- COLUMN Inappropriate teacher-student relationships on the rise
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- 106 Years Later, Lost Children’s Letters Finally Delivered to Santa
- Huntington Council Meets Monday
GATORCHOPPIN ON ... UFOs: Are the aliens still amongst us?
It seemed like reports declined over the last decade or so. I figured that maybe technology would be so advanced now that it would find ET if he was out there.
It always seemed logical to me that there could be other beings living in this vast universe...but as with ghosts and monsters...I will only believe they exist when I see them.
It has always been hard for me to believe that with all of the sightings that it has not been proven that they exist. BUT now that I am older and less naive, I realize that if the government knew or knows about them that they would keep the information from us. So until I run into a little green Martian in 4 and a Half Alley, I am going to have to wait for a top governmental official to spill his guts on his deathbed.
Well, the past week I have ran across articles on the internet pertaining to our friends in space. It seems just last week, a fisherman in The Outer Banks of North Carolina filmed some lights that could be a UFO.