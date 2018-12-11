GATORCHOPPIN ON ... UFOs: Are the aliens still amongst us?

Growing up in the 70s, it seemed like there were always reports of UFOs. Every week or so some country boy seemed to be getting carted away to outer space to be anal probed. Gradually they decreased until the 90s when the success of X Files regenerated interest.

It seemed like reports declined over the last decade or so. I figured that maybe technology would be so advanced now that it would find ET if he was out there.

It always seemed logical to me that there could be other beings living in this vast universe...but as with ghosts and monsters...I will only believe they exist when I see them.

It has always been hard for me to believe that with all of the sightings that it has not been proven that they exist. BUT now that I am older and less naive, I realize that if the government knew or knows about them that they would keep the information from us. So until I run into a little green Martian in 4 and a Half Alley, I am going to have to wait for a top governmental official to spill his guts on his deathbed.

Well, the past week I have ran across articles on the internet pertaining to our friends in space. It seems just last week, a fisherman in The Outer Banks of North Carolina filmed some lights that could be a UFO.