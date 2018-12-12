Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Intent to Distribute Fentanyl in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man caught with fentanyl earlier this year in Huntington pled guilty yesterday to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Maurice D. Eaddy, Jr., 20, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in federal court in Huntington. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Police Department.

“Drug dealers peddling fentanyl, or other illicit drugs laced with fentanyl, will face federal drug charges,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We aim to reduce the supply of fentanyl through aggressive prosecution of fentanyl dealers and ultimately save lives.”

On May 23, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department were conducting surveillance at the Greyhound bus station in Huntington when they observed Eaddy and another individual known to investigators arrive on a bus from Detroit. Officers continued to conduct surveillance and observed Eaddy and the other individual enter a residence on West 7th Avenue in Huntington. Eaddy was then seen leaving the residence and entering a vehicle which was subsequently stopped by officers. During the traffic stop, officers recovered a bag containing over 100 grams of fentanyl from Eaddy. Eaddy admitted that he was taking the fentanyl to a local motel to store it for the other individual and that he intended to provide additional fentanyl to the driver of the vehicle in which he was riding during the stop.

Eaddy faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 11, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.