Board Meeting Announcement
Also, as required by WV Code §59-3-2, the Cabell County Board of Education will conduct the second of two public hearings on a 2019-20 School Calendar and a 2020-21 School Calendar beginning at 5:30 PM at the Central Office Board Room. Information regarding the school calendars will be provided by Lenora Richardson, Director of Quality Assurance and Assessment. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website atwww.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public.
Monday, December 17, 2018 beginning at 3:30 PM the Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Board Work Session. At this work session, the board will receive BoardDocs training and receive a Schoology overview. While the meeting is open to the public, no official action will be taken.