Deadpool, Spidey Prepare for Splashing Aquaman

 Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 02:24 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Let me unwrap an early Christmas treat. Having taken in a few scenes from "Aquaman", early word --- including mine --- catagorize it as a spectacular underwater  action adventure fantasy on par with "clobbering time" edgy feel of a Marvel Universe entry. It's a colorful trip with surreal cinematography that keep the battles and riddles flowing whether led by a burly shirtless Jason Momoa (Aquaman) or the impecable Amber Heard as the fiery Mera. 

That's next week. 

This week comes what i'll call Deadpool 2.5, as the sequel has been renamed, tweaked, and all the F's removed qualifying it for a family suitable PG-13. "Once Upon a Deadpool" opened Wednesday , Dec. 12 and the animated "into the Spider-Verse" spins webs in auditoriums.

The line up includes Clint Eastwood's "The Mule" ,  "Mortal Engines," and  "Green Book." 

FLASHBACK DEC 30 AND JAN 2

DIE HARD

Is it a Christmas movie or isn’t it? Who cares? It’s one of the best action thrillers ever. Bruce Willis is New York cop John McClane, in LA during Christmas to visit his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). When the skyscraper in which Holly works is taken over by a murderous gang it falls to McClane to save the day. Alan Rickman is superbly sinister as the chief villain. (“Do you really think you have a chance against us, Mr. Cowboy?”) Rated R

 

 THE MULE

Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he's just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well - so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn't the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl's past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it's uncertain if he'll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel's enforcers, catch up to him.

 MORTAL ENGINES

Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop London - now a giant, predator city on wheels - from devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.

 

SPIDER MAN INTO THE SPIDER VERSE

 

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL

To kick off the holidays, Twentieth Century Fox presents ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL. The originally R-rated DEADPOOL 2 has been revamped, renamed and re-released in theaters for a limited run with a PG-13 rating. The only f-word in this film is Family.

"Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006," Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. "I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said 'Yes' on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining..."

Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new added scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL as an obvious nod to Savage's starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, "while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab."

For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the fittingly renamed charity Fudge Cancer    

 GREEN BOOK

When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on "The Green Book" to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger-as well as unexpected humanity and humor-they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

NATIONAL LAMPOONS CHRISTMAS VACATION  SUN/WED 3:30-7:00

 

The third in the popular vacation series finds Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) determined to a have a “good old-fashioned family Christmas.’’ But Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and a house full of wacky relatives don’t make it easy. Chase and Quaid are joined by fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brian Doyle-Murray. Beverly D’Angelo is Clark’s always supportive wife, Ellen. (“We checked every bulb, didn’t we?”) Rated PG-13

 

