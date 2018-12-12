Most read
Deadpool, Spidey Prepare for Splashing Aquaman
That's next week.
This week comes what i'll call Deadpool 2.5, as the sequel has been renamed, tweaked, and all the F's removed qualifying it for a family suitable PG-13. "Once Upon a Deadpool" opened Wednesday , Dec. 12 and the animated "into the Spider-Verse" spins webs in auditoriums.
The line up includes Clint Eastwood's "The Mule" , "Mortal Engines," and "Green Book."
FLASHBACK DEC 30 AND JAN 2
DIE HARD
Is it a Christmas movie or isn’t it? Who cares? It’s one of the best action thrillers ever. Bruce Willis is New York cop John McClane, in LA during Christmas to visit his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). When the skyscraper in which Holly works is taken over by a murderous gang it falls to McClane to save the day. Alan Rickman is superbly sinister as the chief villain. (“Do you really think you have a chance against us, Mr. Cowboy?”) Rated R
THE MULE
Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he's just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well - so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn't the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl's past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it's uncertain if he'll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel's enforcers, catch up to him.
MORTAL ENGINES
Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop London - now a giant, predator city on wheels - from devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.
SPIDER MAN INTO THE SPIDER VERSE
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.
ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL
To kick off the holidays, Twentieth Century Fox presents ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL. The originally R-rated DEADPOOL 2 has been revamped, renamed and re-released in theaters for a limited run with a PG-13 rating. The only f-word in this film is Family.
"Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006," Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. "I've said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said 'Yes' on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining..."
Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new added scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL as an obvious nod to Savage's starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, "while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab."
For every ticket sold, $1 will go to the fittingly renamed charity Fudge Cancer
GREEN BOOK
When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on "The Green Book" to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger-as well as unexpected humanity and humor-they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
NATIONAL LAMPOONS CHRISTMAS VACATION SUN/WED 3:30-7:00
The third in the popular vacation series finds Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) determined to a have a “good old-fashioned family Christmas.’’ But Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid) and a house full of wacky relatives don’t make it easy. Chase and Quaid are joined by fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brian Doyle-Murray. Beverly D’Angelo is Clark’s always supportive wife, Ellen. (“We checked every bulb, didn’t we?”) Rated PG-13
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
ENDS THURSDAY: Schindler's List; Venom; Star is Born
Starts FridayTrailer ▶
Mortal Engines (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 8 min.
CAST
Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Leila George
DIRECTOR
Christian Rivers
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM6:30PM 3D 3:30PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Mule (R)Drama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña
DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG)Animation
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Hailee Steinfeld
DIRECTOR
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodn
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM12:50PM3:20PM6:20PM6:50PM9:10PM 3D 3:50PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Once Upon A Deadpool (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison
DIRECTOR
David Leitch
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
The Possession of Hannah Grace (R)Horror
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Stana Katic, Shay Mitchell, Louis Herthum, Grey Damon
DIRECTOR
Diederik Van Rooijen
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:50PM5:10PM7:25PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Creed II (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 8 min.
CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad
DIRECTOR
Steven Caple Jr.
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG)Animation
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer
DIRECTOR
Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Robin Hood (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Jamie Dornan, Eve Hewson
DIRECTOR
Otto Bathurst
More Information ► 2D 5:55PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol
DIRECTOR
David Yates
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Green Book (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Don Stark
DIRECTOR
Peter Farrelly
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:45PM5:45PM8:45PM Trailer ▶
Instant Family (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Widows (R)Drama
2 hr. 8 min.
CAST
Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo
DIRECTOR
Steve McQueen
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM9:25PM
(PG) Animation
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Keenan Thompson, Cameron Seely
DIRECTOR
Peter Candeland, Yarrow Cheney
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Rami Malek, Allen Leech, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee
DIRECTOR
Bryan Singer
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:55PM6:05PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Boy Erased (R)Drama
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Cherry Jones
DIRECTOR
Joel Edgerton
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman
DIRECTOR
Lasse Hallström
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:10PM
Trailer ▶
Night School (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam
DIRECTOR
Malcolm D. Lee
More Information ► 2D 7:05PM9:55PM
