Big Band Bash at the Blennerhassett Museum debuts New Year's Eve

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Blennerhassett Museum in Parkersburg is the place to be on New Year's Eve.

“The museum’s first ‘Big Band Bash’ debuts with a remarkable evening of music, dance and food, featuring the Doug Hess Big Band under the direction of Felice Jorgeson,” said Activities Coordinator Pam Salisbury. “It's dance music from the 1940s, from swing to rumba, with a rhythm section, trumpets, trombones, saxophones, drums and guitar.”

The Doug Hess Big Band has been providing music for dances for nearly 50 years. The Doug Hess Big Band currently consists of longtime Parkersburg area musicians including Doug Hess's son Whitney Hess, Kent and Felice Jorgensen, Les Paul, Buddy Lee, Richard Board, Eric Staats, Tim Marks and David Fluharty and others. Current and former local band directors are well represented, and a few Ohio University students play with the band from time to time.

The Blennerhassett Museum is on the corner of Juliana and 2nd streets in Parkersburg. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with music and dance from 9 p.m. until midnight. The event is fee based and includes hor d'oeuvres, finger foods and beverages. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 304-420-4800. Big Band Bash is sponsored by the Blennerhassett Historical Foundation as a fundraiser for Blennerhassett Island and museum activities and support.

For island events, park activities and Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History hours, visit