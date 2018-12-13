CVB To Lease Restaurant Space in Visitors Center

The Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau (“CVB”) is requesting proposals from interested and qualified restauranteurs to take over the space located in the Visitors Center at Heritage Station, which was formerly occupied by River & Rail Bakery. Proposals will be received until December 20, 2018 at 10:00 am at the CVB offices in Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV.

The CVB is interested in leasing approximately 1,604 square feet of restaurant space to a restauranteur for the purposes of operating a restaurant, driving traffic to Heritage Station and The Red Caboose, to provide refreshment for visitors to the area and to enhance the visitor experience to the CVB. The CVB is looking for a tenant that will also serve as a goodwill ambassador for the CVB and for the City of Huntington and Cabell and Wayne Counties, WV.

For more information or to discuss further, please feel free to contact Tyson Compton, CVB President, by email,tyson@VisitHuntingtonWV.org) or phone. 304.525.7333.