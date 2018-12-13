Most read
- Huntington Seeks Donations for Safety Town
- Milton Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Heroin/Fentanyl Mixture
- WV School Immunization Requirements Lead to High Vaccination Rates, Low Disease Rates
- 12 Columbus Women May Be Human Trafficking Victims; Three Arrests Made for Drugs
- Marshall faculty awarded grant for website featuring recovery stories
- Deadpool, Spidey Prepare for Splashing Aquaman
- Audit Reveals WV Department of homeland Security Failed to Apply for Emergency Grants; Cabell owed $257,000
- Attorney General Morrisey Fights Identity Theft In Bipartisan Letter to SSA
CVB To Lease Restaurant Space in Visitors Center
Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 01:16 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The CVB is interested in leasing approximately 1,604 square feet of restaurant space to a restauranteur for the purposes of operating a restaurant, driving traffic to Heritage Station and The Red Caboose, to provide refreshment for visitors to the area and to enhance the visitor experience to the CVB. The CVB is looking for a tenant that will also serve as a goodwill ambassador for the CVB and for the City of Huntington and Cabell and Wayne Counties, WV.
For more information or to discuss further, please feel free to contact Tyson Compton, CVB President, by email,tyson@VisitHuntingtonWV.org) or phone. 304.525.7333.