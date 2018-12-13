Marshall University student wins US Department of State’s Gilman Scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - A Marshall University senior has won a Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship to study abroad. Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply towards their study abroad or internship program costs, with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas.

The Gilman Scholarship supports American undergraduate students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad and, since 2001, has enabled more than 25,000 outstanding Americans of diverse backgrounds to engage in a meaningful educational experience abroad. The program has successfully broadened U.S. participation in study abroad, while emphasizing countries and regions where fewer Americans traditionally study.

Chloe Litzenberger, a senior Japanese major, will travel to Hirakata, Japan, to study at Kansai Gaidai University for the Spring and Fall 2019 terms. Litzenberger is one of 1,201 American undergraduate students from 363 colleges and universities across the United States selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study or intern abroad during the spring of 2019. After she returns to Marshall and graduates, she hopes to work for the JET Program teaching English in Japan and eventually work as a translator.

“Going abroad is an opportunity that truly cannot compare when it comes to language acquisition,” Litzenberger said. “Being able to immerse myself while in country will help boost my listening and speaking abilities to levels not attainable at a college in the United States.”

Litzenberger is the 16th Marshall University student and the 10th Japanese major to win a Gilman Scholarship. The Gilman program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is supported in its implementation by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

For more information about the Gilman scholarship, visit its website atwww.gilmanscholarship.org/ or contact Mallory Carpenter at by phone at 304-696-2475 or by e-mail at Mallory.carpenter@marshall.edu.