Bluestone Dam Final Anchor Ribbon Cutting

A ceremony to celebrate the installation of the final anchors in the Bluestone Dam on the New River at Hinton, W.Va., took place Dec. 7, 2018.





The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its Phase 4 contractor are finalizing the installation of 278 high strength steel strand anchors in the spillway and non-overflow monoliths.





Nearly 500 total anchors have been installed to date, which help increase the dam’s flood storage capacity. This represents a significant investment to an important piece of West Virginia infrastructure which helps reduce flood hazards to the entire New and Kanawha River valleys, all the way through Charleston and to the Point Pleasant and beyond on the Ohio River. To date, Bluestone Dam has helped reduced flood damages in excess of $5 billion





***

Meanwhile , the Corps. begins winter tasks at parks while traffic and use are light. Att Alum Creek Lake Old inefficient parking lot lights were replaced with LEDs and are a big improvement for visitor's in the evening.

From October 1 to March 31 is one of the best times for environmental work since it impacts wildlife less. This week we are having some dead trees removed and our meadows are being cleared. Fire naturally maintains meadows, so in its absence we brush hog. We have a management plan to help us reduce the invasive species and improve the diversity of native species in our meadows.

We are also working on many other improvements over the winter and we are looking forward to sharing them with all of the visitors!