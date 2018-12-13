Most read
- Who’s More Likely to Be Audited: A Person Making $20,000 — or $400,000?
- Milton Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Heroin/Fentanyl Mixture
- Marshall University study finds differences in umbilical cord blood metal levels between urban and rural newborns
- UPDATED Deadpool, Spidey Prepare for Splashing Aquaman
- Marshall University student wins US Department of State’s Gilman Scholarship
- Board Meeting Announcement
- Bluestone Dam Final Anchor Ribbon Cutting
- Marshall faculty awarded grant for website featuring recovery stories
New scholarship available for incoming pharmacy students
Applicants for the scholarship must be full-time, incoming first-year students with a 2.75 GPA or higher and residents of West Virginia or any bordering state (Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia). Preference will be given to students who are the first in their family to attend college.
“My husband and I were both first-generation college students, and we are passionate about helping other first-generation college students develop their love of learning,” said Gayle Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. Dan Brazeau, Ph.D., is an associate professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall University School of Pharmacy.
The Pioneer in Pharmacy scholarship will be renewable for an additional year if the student remains in good academic standing. Recipients will be chosen by the School of Pharmacy Scholarship Committee in cooperation with Marshall University’s Office of Student Financial Assistance.
For the first five years, the annual scholarships will total $1,000 per recipient. After that, the award will be determined by what’s available in the endowed fund.
Additional information is available by emailing MUSOPScholarships@marshall.edu.
For information on establishing a scholarship or to make a gift by phone, please contact the Marshall University Foundation at 304-696-6264. To make a gift online, please visitwww.marshall.edu/donate.