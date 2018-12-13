Gov. Justice appoints Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge John Hutchison to the Supreme Court of Appeals

“I have known John Hutchison my entire life. He has been a Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge for 23 years and is one of the most conservative, respected jurists in the state of West Virginia. He has served on the state’s Mass Litigation panel since 1997. I spoke with some judges prior to making this appointment and they encouraged me to appoint a circuit judge to this position. I’m very pleased to appoint Judge Hutchison to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals,” Gov. Justice said.

Hutchison has served as a Tenth Judicial Circuit Judge since 1995.

The following comments were offered on Gov. Jim Justice’s appointment of John A. Hutchison of Beckley to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.



House Speaker Roger Hanshaw

“John Hutchison was the judge on the bench the very first time I appeared in court as a lawyer. I'll always remember that he took the time to make a new lawyer feel comfortable when he certainly didn't have to. I applaud Governor Justice on a wise appointment and am looking forward to seeing now Justice Hutchison on the bench at the high court.”



Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles S. Trump IV

“I have known Judge Hutchison for a couple of decades now and he is very knowledgeable in the law, and he cares deeply about the responsibilities of the judiciary to the citizens of this state. As a circuit judge he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the administration of justice in the lower courts of the state. I am confident that he will work very hard to restore public trust in out Supreme Court.”



House Judiciary Chairman John H. Shott

“During his service on the bench, Judge Hutchison has proven that he has the ideal judicial temperament, consistently demonstrating decisiveness, patience, courtesy, open-mindedness, compassion and commitment to equal justice. I am supremely confident he will serve our state well on the Supreme Court of Appeals.”



Chief Justice Margaret Workman

“Judge Hutchison is one of the most experienced and respected circuit judges in West Virginia.”



Justice Beth Walker

“I applaud the governor for making such a wise choice.”



Justice Tim Armstead

“I congratulate Judge Hutchison on his appointment and I’m excited about the vast experience he will bring to the Court. He will be a great help in our efforts to improve transparency and accountability at the Court. I have a good working relationship with Judge Hutchison from my days as Speaker of the House of Delegates. He, with other judges, often represented the judicial association in meetings with legislators about issues involving circuit judges. I look forward to continuing to work with him, now as a colleague.”



Justice Evan Jenkins

“I congratulate the governor on choosing an outstanding candidate. Judge Hutchison will bring years of judicial experience to the Supreme Court and I look forward to working with him.”



Circuit Judge Chris Wilkes, 23rd Judicial Circuit

“Judge John Hutchison is a good friend, experienced judge and I am happy to have someone with strong judicial experience appointed to the Supreme Court.”



Byrd White, Raleigh County Commissioner and Special Assistant to the West Virginia Tax Commissioner

“I have known John Hutchison on both a personal and professional level for many years. The Governor could not choose a more honorable or knowledgeable person for this important position on our Supreme Court.”