Project Huntington Update: Operation Saigon Sunset Defendant Sentenced to Prison for Role in Federal Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man and Operation Saigon Sunset defendant was sentenced yesterday to 30 months in prison for his role in a federal drug conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Lonnie Berry, II, 43, previously pled guilty to an indictment which charged him with conspiracy to distribute heroin. This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

“Another defendant sentenced to prison for his role in the Peterson Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO),” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “There is no revolving door for defendants convicted on federal charges.”

Berry admitted that between October 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with Willie Peterson, also known as “Chill,” and Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” to distribute heroin in Huntington, West Virginia. Berry admitted that he sold heroin for Manget Peterson on a daily basis in Huntington.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.