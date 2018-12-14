Most read
- Milton Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Heroin/Fentanyl Mixture
- Who’s More Likely to Be Audited: A Person Making $20,000 — or $400,000?
- Marshall University study finds differences in umbilical cord blood metal levels between urban and rural newborns
- UPDATED Deadpool, Spidey Prepare for Splashing Aquaman
- Marshall University student wins US Department of State’s Gilman Scholarship
- Board Meeting Announcement
- Bluestone Dam Final Anchor Ribbon Cutting
- Marshall faculty awarded grant for website featuring recovery stories
Project Huntington Update: Operation Saigon Sunset Defendant Sentenced to Prison for Role in Federal Drug Conspiracy
Friday, December 14, 2018 - 00:25 From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“Another defendant sentenced to prison for his role in the Peterson Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO),” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “There is no revolving door for defendants convicted on federal charges.”
Berry admitted that between October 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with Willie Peterson, also known as “Chill,” and Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” to distribute heroin in Huntington, West Virginia. Berry admitted that he sold heroin for Manget Peterson on a daily basis in Huntington.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.