Trump for President, Inc. announces senior leadership appointment
Friday, December 14, 2018 - 23:03 Updated 14 hours ago The White House Press Office
“Bob was a tremendous asset to my 2016 campaign and his leadership in the 2020 cycle will help us win again,” said President Donald Trump. “Bob is a total winner.”
“As we take our initial steps towards building out a world class team to reelect President Trump in 2020, we’re delighted to have the advice and counsel of Bob Paduchik for our national strategy,” said Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “Bob and his team delivered the best win in Ohio in almost three decades and we need his expertise to ensure victory in this must-have state in 2020,” he concluded.