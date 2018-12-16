REVIEW: Eastwood's Soulful "Mule" Where he's Perfectly Poignantly, Sarcastic and Somber as Good Natured Elderly Drug Runner

His film career surged as an anti-hero loner -- a man with no name --- riding through a much more lawless and morally corrupt west in Sergio Leone's spaghetti western A Fistful of Dollars.

There will always be stories to tell, but only one Clint Eastwood can cinematically tell them in ways that intimately absorb viewers whether blood, teas, or laughs flow.

Perhaps, purposefully, he now plays Earl Stone, a 90 year old horticulturist who's more often than not broke and estranged from his family as he travels displaying his flowers. When the recession brings farm foreclosure , a bitter, loud squabble at his grand daughter's leads to a Mexican referring him as a skilled driver. Led to an in plain sight garage/gasoline station, he quips about "cell phones" and "texting" while otherwise accepting a hushed drop off driving assignment.

Using a wad of earned cash to pay for a wedding reception, Stone's greed lust surfaces in Robin Hood like ways --- making a run to reopen the VFW and civic projects. It's not until the third run that he opens the bag to learn the contents of his illegal cash cow deliveries.

Here's where Nick Schenk’s screenplay has its worst stumble along the road of crafting audience favor for the hard shelled country boy philosopher who's often blaming "change" on 'the damn internet." Recognizing the felonious errors of his new highly paid gig , he also exploits the value as the not stereotypical driver.

Despite monetary good intentions , Eastwood's hunched shoulders, cobbled walk, strained raspy voiced depiction never orally quantifies the wretched harms his deliveries bring to the addicted. he enjoys his newly found attention from family members who swear that his wealth (or lack thereof) impacted family dysfunction.

Before the cartel and D.E.A. both tail him, he and agent Bradley Cooper chat about forgotten family anniversaries due to workload sew hostility in relationships. It's this conversation which chastens him to confront his long list of failures ,many more than challenges than his remaining time on Earth oblige. His resentful ex-wife played by Diane Wiest cannot forgive him for the love and pain of a wasted ten-year-marriage.

Still, it's Eastwood's somber yet gleeful playing and singing country music oldies along reoccurring vast, untended vistas of countrysides that solidify his pleasant "on the road again" penchant that brings him full circle again to a physically and morally isolated man of few words pondering his past and future.