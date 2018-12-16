Most read
Weekly Opioids Roundup
In 2017, the dedicated work of the men and women protecting our border kept over 1,377 pounds of fentanyl from entering America. In part, this was due to the training of handlers and their dogs in Front Royal, Virginia and in El Paso, Texas to detect fentanyl and other new drugs. This training will continue to significantly reduce the amount of fentanyl coming into the United States.
“Every time you and your dog intercept a shipment of drugs, you are not only keeping them from into flooding our communities. You are – more importantly – saving lives. It’s a big job, but we know you are up to it. – James Carroll, ONDCP Deputy Director.
FDA Clears Mobile Medical App to Help with Opioid Use Disorder
Earlier this week, FDA approved of the use of a mobile medical application (app) to help people who live with opioid use disorder (OUD) and to encourage the practice of abstinence from abusing substances while under supervision of medical assistance. The reSET-O app is a prescription cognitive behavioral therapy intended to be used in addition to outpatient treatment under the care of a health care professional, in conjunction with treatment that includes buprenorphine and contingency management. The cognitive behavioral monitor establishes the connection between opportunity and reward and offers training and guidance for health care providers and patients in the outpatient programs.
READ: Press Release by FDA
ONDCP, DHS, CBP, DEA Brief Senate Subcommittee on Threat of Mexican Cartels
Representatives from ONDCP, DHS, CBP and DEA all testified in front of the Senate Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration this week at a hearing titled “Narcos: Transnational Cartels and Border Security.”
Mexico is currently the primary supplier of heroin to the United States, with Mexican drug traffickers cultivating opium poppy and producing heroin in Mexico, and smuggling the finished product into the United States. Fentanyl produced in China has also increasingly been shipped to Mexico and trafficked into the United States by cartels and other Transnational Criminal Organizations.
ONDCP Deputy Director Carroll’s Radio Interview On Pennsylvania’s Naloxone Giveaway Day
ONDCP Deputy Director Carroll joined iHeart Radio-Pittsburgh’s Rose Tennent to discuss the Administration’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and promote Pennsylvania’s “Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week.” Naloxone, the overdose reversing drug, was available for free at more than 80 locations statewide for those who needed it. This initiative aimed to help PA residents who may be suffering from substance use disorder.
“The lives that are going to be saved by [naloxone] is going to be tremendous.” – Jim Carroll, ONDCP Deputy Director
@ONDCP: "This is really a local crisis...it really is the people next door who are affected." This morning, Deputy Director Jim Carroll spoke with @rose_unplugged about how the #opioidcrisis has affected Pennsylvania and the need for more Naloxone.
LISTEN: Full Interview with RoseUnplugged