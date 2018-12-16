Mark Caserta: It’s time for Huntington, WV to stop losing to the Deep State

There is a segment of our nation’s community, mostly liberals, who hate Donald Trump more than they love their country. Ironically, this more accurately resembles the definition of “deplorable”, despite the declaration of their progressive queen, Hillary Clinton.

Their defeat is paramount to the continued success of our nation.

Progressives have but one goal – destroy the presidency of Donald J. Trump and the conservative movement. Sadly, they’re willing to sacrifice everything – including our country’s most foundational principles.

Understand, this mindset is closer to home than you may think, right here in Huntington, WV.

In my lifetime, I can’t recall a more destructive, manipulative media than we currently have in the United States. Fake news is a very real dilemma in our lives. In fact, the scales may finally have tipped to the left when weighing news, genuinely designed to inform, versus news pre-meditatively fashioned to influence, in support of one’s agenda.

In this writer’s opinion, most of our media resources, including our local newspaper, The Herald Dispatch, (for which I was the “token” conservative opinion contributor for 14 years), intentionally slant the news away from President Trump’s successes and toward anything they can spin as a loss.

And frankly, it takes a lot of effort to avoid reporting Trump’s successes. They’re everywhere!

Consider this for a moment. If the liberal media or the deep state had evidence of even the slightest crime committed by this president, don’t you think it would be plastered all over the news?

Liberal assailants have nothing, but continue to seek vindication while wasting millions of your tax dollars conducting one witch hunt after another looking to bring down the man who embarrassed liberal Democrats in the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s election, over liberal prognosticator’s odds, exposed them for the feckless, progressive minions they’d become.

Additionally, in this humble columnist’s opinion, it is an act explicitly void of patriotism to fight against the success of America simply to foster the failure of Donald Trump. He is working diligently to honor his commitment to Americans who hired him to deliver our country from the bonds of impending socialism and ruin, manufactured by his predecessor.

And the fact that Trump is having unprecedented success, drives liberals absolutely, out of their minds.

For the first time in my lifetime, the U.S. energy system is largely independent. One portion, that runs on renewables, such as nuclear, coal and natural gas is energy independent. While the U.S. continues to import a fair amount of its oil supply, even that is on the decline and will eventually shift toward a greater amount exported than imported.

President Trump accomplished this energy independence without a single Democrat, a handful of Republicans and little to no media support.

The nation’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low, for every single demographic. Jobs are on the increase along with the labor participation rate.

The Obamacare individual mandate, which forced you to purchase health coverage, even if you didn’t want it, so it could bolster coverage for others, is gone. This has been a huge boost to our economy, and jobs.

When was the last time you heard a news story about an ISIS beheading or attack? They’ve been decimated through President Trump’s leadership.

The most devastatingly compromising deal in our nation’s history, the Iran Nuclear deal, has been terminated, aligning with Trump’s “America first” policy.

The Paris Climate Accord, which placed the U.S. in an unfair position fighting the myth of man-made climate change has been eradicated.

Jerusalem has been officially recognized by this administration as the capital of Israel and the U.S. embassy has been relocated accordingly. Despite other president’s promising this action, it was only important enough to Donald Trump to do so.

Based on President Trump’s decisiveness, business savvy, and negotiation prowess, the United States is once again, respected and revered by other nations. And the only thing that changed was the man in the oval office, and the favor of Almighty God.

Yes, Donald Trump is certainly not a politician. Thank God.

In fact, he’s possibly the most politically incorrect person ever to hold political office, especially the presidency. But, I believe Trump has changed politics forever. Americans now know they have other options in leadership.

Trump has effectively negated the Obama presidency in just two years. Now, that’s worth cheering about! If Barack Hussein Obama had accomplished even a portion of Trump’s wins, He would be anointed by the media as the greatest president in U.S. history.

Sadly, in addition to his poor policy choices, Obama missed a unique opportunity to unify our nation as the first African-American president in history. He chose, rather, to divide us with his progressive, socialist belief system. I believe his legacy will be one of failure. It could have been much worse if his failures weren’t aptly corrected by his successor – Donald Trump.

Thanks God America was spared long term devastation.

We must understand, as citizens of Huntington, we face similar devastation at the hands of progressives determined to ride our fair city all the way to the highest level of power possible. And, it appears, our city’s leaders are also willing to sacrifice everything, simply to fundamentally change our city to align with their liberal aspirations of power.

May God continue to bless our nation as we head into the new year. I predict, that while President Trump will, no doubt face continued challenges from progressives and the complicit, liberal media, 2019 will be a banner year for our nation. Despite liberals working against the president, America is great again. And the best is yet to come.

May God also intervene on our city’s behalf and send someone to return Huntington to greatness. As citizens of Huntington, we face issues, on a local level, that are being fostered by the same, liberal policies which were incorporated on a national level during the Obama administration.

This is unacceptable.

May our state and local leaders adopt “Huntington first” policies so we, also, may also be spared long-term devastation from liberal, deep state progressives.

The call to action? Get informed and engaged. It’s time to stop losing to the Deep State.