Most read
- 106 Years Later, Lost Children’s Letters Finally Delivered to Santa
- Marshall nursing faculty member presents research at 18th annual AAERI conference
- Weekly Opioids Roundup
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Mark Caserta: It’s time for Huntington, WV to stop losing to the Deep State
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Huntington Fentanyl Distribution
- Marshall to Face USF in Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Brief Teasers for Christmas, January and 2019 perspective film crowd pleasers
Monday, December 17, 2018 - 01:40 Updated 7 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Bumblebee restarts the Transformer franchise in 1980 where a yellow "bug" paves the way for other autobots. Second Time has Jennifer Lopez propelled from a mundane big box job to wall street guru thanks to a faked Facebook page.
POSSESSION OF HANNA GRACE could well be the only horror genre on screen before Eli and Escape Room (Jan 4) , Replicas (Jan. 11) and the highly anticipated Glass (Jan. 16). Hanna has a ripping opening ten minutes that equates to "The Exorcist," but despite cliche avoidance twists, it's not going to have you jumping out of your seat or squeezing the person next to you.
ROMA
Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men, Y Tu Mama Tambien), an Academy Award winning director has "Roma" on the charts. Likely a limited release, it tells of the turbulent 70s in a middle class neighborhood of mexico City. The title's domestic worker faces domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil. Awards buzz is soaring.
2019 Captain marvel, Avengers Endgame
March brings the sci-fic feature , Chaos Walking, where Todd and Viola explore a distant planet that inflicts a virus upon everyone's thoughts.
Bria Larson playing Carol Danvers who's secret identity is Captain marvel arrives March 8. It's one of the few superhero pix that's dominated by a woman and it's a lead in to Avengers:Endgame on April 26. Prior to that Hellboy gets a reboot, Stephen King's Pet Sematary arrives as a remake, and a teen Billy Batson becomes a superhero by uttering Shazam.
Other heroic franchise entries X men, Spiderman, and He-Man, along with three Disney live action (Dumbo, Aladdin , Lion King) remakes and the Frozen 2 sequel. It's back in September, too.