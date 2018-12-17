Huntington Man on Parole Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty today to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Oshae Hamilton, 25, entered a guilty plea to an information charging him with possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.

“I commend the strategic efforts of the Huntington Police Department and West Virginia Parole Services,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “There is no doubt the work of this partnership will stop a number of crimes before they happen.”

Hamilton admitted that on June 27, 2018, West Virginia Parole Services and members of the Huntington Police Department located approximately 60 grams of heroin in his residence. He admitted to officers that he intended to sell the heroin.

Hamilton faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 25, 2019.

The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.