Huntington Man on Parole Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Monday, December 17, 2018 - 22:57 Updated 10 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“I commend the strategic efforts of the Huntington Police Department and West Virginia Parole Services,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “There is no doubt the work of this partnership will stop a number of crimes before they happen.”
Hamilton admitted that on June 27, 2018, West Virginia Parole Services and members of the Huntington Police Department located approximately 60 grams of heroin in his residence. He admitted to officers that he intended to sell the heroin.
Hamilton faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 25, 2019.
The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.