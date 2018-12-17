West Virginia Library Association recognizes Brooks

Dr. Monica Brooks, associate vice president for libraries and online learning at Marshall University, has received the West Virginia Library Association’s 2018 Dora Ruth Parks Award for long and outstanding service and librarianship in West Virginia.

The award was presented during the WVLA’s fall conference in November. It was Brooks’ 29th year attending the conference.

“I have been affiliated with WVLA for close to three decades now and have served on several committees and the board over the years,” Brooks said. “Being recognized in this way by a group of professional librarians I have worked with and admired and also relied upon for support over the years means a lot to me. Especially when I know they share the mission of advancing libraries in our state and helping colleagues meet their needs at their individual libraries and beyond.

“I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Dora Ruth Parks but understand from those who knew her that she was an outstanding librarian who did a lot for the state. I’m sincerely touched to be among colleagues who made such a positive impact on WV libraries.”

Brooks was nominated by Dr. Kelli Johnson, associate university librarian and head of access services and outreach at Marshall Libraries. Johnson views Brooks as a mentor and was inspired to become a librarian after a work-study experience with Marshall Libraries.

“I began at MU Libraries as a non-traditional work-study student,” Johnson said in her nomination. “I found a passion for working in libraries. Dr. Brooks took time to talk with me, to mentor me, to cheer me on, to give me a shoulder to cry on, to offer sage advice, and, occasionally, give me the kick in the behind that I needed to persevere. If it were not for Dr. Brooks, I would not be a professional librarian today and I would not wake up in a state where all librarians are fortunate enough to have a person work so tirelessly and selflessly for them and for libraries.”

Johnson said she believes the award expresses more than just service to libraries for Brooks.

“I think it speaks to Dr. Brooks as a professional, an academic, and a Daughter of Marshall. If you know Dr. Brooks, you know that she is one of the most supportive people on our campus. She is also innovative and committed to excellence. She puts the needs of faculty, staff and students at the forefront of everything she does at Marshall.”

Brooks said being nominated by her peers made the award even more special.

“The fact a colleague for whom I share mutual admiration pursued this on my behalf is really special— especially knowing that my gentle nudging (more like a shove!) of Dr. Johnson toward this profession was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” Brooks said. “I’m very touched she and a few other peers nominated me for this award!

“It’s not often a person finds the absolute perfect fit for their career and professional affiliations. I believe that I did and have felt for many years that my position at Marshall is not a job—it’s really a calling. That may sound corny but it’s truly how I feel!”