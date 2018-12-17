Most read
Ohio River Bridge Inspections Scheduled
Monday, December 17, 2018 - 23:56 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
1.) Nick J. Rahall Bridge (17th Street West Bridge), 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.
2.) Frank "Gunner" Gatski Memorial Bridge (East Huntington Bridge), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 18-20. One lane of traffic will be maintained.
3.) Col. Justice M. Chambers Bridge (U.S. 60 and Wayne/Cabell line), 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 18 and extending through morning of Thursday, Dec. 20. One lane will be maintained in each direction.