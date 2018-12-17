Ohio River Bridge Inspections Scheduled

The West Virginia Division of Highways will conduct routine inspections on the following bridges this week:

1.) Nick J. Rahall Bridge (17th Street West Bridge), 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

2.) Frank "Gunner" Gatski Memorial Bridge (East Huntington Bridge), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 18-20. One lane of traffic will be maintained.

3.) Col. Justice M. Chambers Bridge (U.S. 60 and Wayne/Cabell line), 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 18 and extending through morning of Thursday, Dec. 20. One lane will be maintained in each direction.