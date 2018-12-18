Here Come The Christmas Blockbusters - Mary Poppins Returns, Aquaman, Bumblebee

 Tuesday, December 18, 2018

 

Here Come The Christmas Blockbusters - Mary Poppins Returns, Aquaman, Bumblebee

Rushing for gifts and rushing to the movies just hit concurrent prime time.

Studios have thrown their best for holiday audiences, most will stay for a couple weeks, so prioritize your wish lists.

Niche films The Favorite and Mary Queen of Scots will not make the cut in our region. They will turn up as the multi-auditorium and 3D runs fade and a few soft turkeys emerge. The PG-13 Once Upon a Deadpool has already started softly and losing screens. 

Thanksgiving kids friendly (The Grinch, Ralph Breaks the internet) and Creed II have maintained strong results. Spiderverse spins past expectations, too.

ENDING SOON (varies by cinema) Ralph Breaks the Internet;  Once Upon a Deadpool; Instant Family; Creed II; Bohemian Rhapsody; Possession of Hannah Grace;  Robin Hood; Fantastic Beasts Crimes of;  Widows;  Nutcracker and Four Realms; Boy Erased

JANUARY 2019

Eli; Escape Room   (Jan 4)

Dog's Way Home; Replicas; The Upside (Jan. 11)

Glass (Jan. 18)

Serenity; Kid Who Would be King (Jan. 25)

 

 

 

NEW THIS WEEK

 

AQUAMAN

 

The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime - one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be... a king.

 

BUMBLEBEE

 

 

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

 

The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

SECOND ACT 

Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.

 

WELCOME TO MARWEN

When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp (Carell) and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation - a testament to the most powerful women he knows - through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.

In a bold, wondrous and timely film from this revolutionary pioneer of contemporary cinema, Welcome to Marwen shows that when your only weapon is your imagination... you'll find courage in the most unexpected place.     

 

VICE (Starts Christmas Day)

VICE explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.

HOLMES & WATSON  (Starts Christmas Day)

 The Step Brothers are reunited - this time playing the world's greatest consulting detective and his loyal biographer - as Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as Holmes & Watson

FLASHBACK CINEMA

 

it's a Wonderful Life

 Frank Capra’s classic is a cherished Christmas tradition for countless families. Building & loan owner George Bailey (James Stewart) is all that stands between the good people of Bedford Falls and the wicked miser Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore). When misfortune strikes on Christmas Eve, George realizes, with the help of an angel named Clarence (Henry Travers), that he truly has a “wonderful life.” ("No man is a failure who has friends.”) Rated PG

 

DIE HARD

Die Hard

 

DEC 30 /JAN 2

 

 

HUNTINGTON 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

 

FLASHBACK SUNDAY 3:30-6:30  MONDAY 3:30

 STARTS FRIDAY

Trailer ▶

Aquaman (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 23 min.

CAST
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson

DIRECTOR
James Wan

More Information ► 2D 11:30AM12:00PM2:40PM5:50PM6:20PM9:00PM 3D 3:10PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶

Bumblebee (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon, John Cena, Stephen Schneider

DIRECTOR
Travis Knight

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM1:00PM3:15PM6:15PM7:00PM9:15PM 3D 4:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶

Second Act (PG-13)

Romance
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams

DIRECTOR
Peter Segal

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Welcome to Marwen (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever

DIRECTOR
Robert Zemeckis

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Mary Poppins Returns (PG)

Musical
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Angela Lansbury, Ben Whishaw

DIRECTOR
Rob Marshall

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM12:30PM3:00PM3:30PM6:00PM6:30PM9:30PM


Trailer ▶

Mortal Engines (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 8 min.

CAST
Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Leila George

DIRECTOR
Christian Rivers

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:50PM6:25PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

The Mule (R)

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Hailee Steinfeld

DIRECTOR
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodn

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Once Upon A Deadpool (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison

DIRECTOR
David Leitch

More Information ► 2D 9:45PM


Trailer ▶

Creed II (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 8 min.

CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad

DIRECTOR
Steven Caple Jr.

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM


Trailer ▶

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer

DIRECTOR
Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

More Information ► 2D 11:40AM2:30PM5:10PM8:30PM

Trailer ▶

Green Book (PG-13)

Comedy
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Don Stark

DIRECTOR
Peter Farrelly

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:45PM5:45PM8:45PM

(PG) Animation
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Keenan Thompson, Cameron Seely

DIRECTOR
Peter Candeland, Yarrow Cheney

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Rami Malek, Allen Leech, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee

DIRECTOR
Bryan Singer

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:55PM6:05PM9:05PM

    CHARLESTON MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE

   FLASHBACK  SUNDAY 3:30/6:30   MONDAY 3:30  

 

 

      STARTS FRIDAY         Trailer ▶

Aquaman (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 23 min.

CAST
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson

DIRECTOR
James Wan

More Information ► 2D 11:30AM12:00PM2:40PM5:50PM6:20PM9:00PM 3D 3:10PM9:30PM


Trailer ▶

Bumblebee (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon, John Cena, Stephen Schneider

DIRECTOR
Travis Knight

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM6:15PM7:00PM9:15PM 3D 4:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Second Act (PG-13)

Romance
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams

DIRECTOR
Peter Segal

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Welcome to Marwen (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever

DIRECTOR
Robert Zemeckis

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Mary Poppins Returns (PG)

Musical
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Angela Lansbury, Ben Whishaw

DIRECTOR
Rob Marshall

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM12:30PM3:00PM3:30PM6:00PM6:30PM9:00PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Mortal Engines (PG-13)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 8 min.

CAST
Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Leila George

DIRECTOR
Christian Rivers

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

The Mule (R)

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Hailee Steinfeld

DIRECTOR
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodn

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer

DIRECTOR
Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM

Trailer ▶

Green Book (PG-13)

Comedy
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Don Stark

DIRECTOR
Peter Farrelly

More Information ► 2D 9:20PM

(PG) Animation
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Keenan Thompson, Cameron Seely

DIRECTOR
Peter Candeland, Yarrow Cheney

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM
