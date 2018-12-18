Most read
Here Come The Christmas Blockbusters - Mary Poppins Returns, Aquaman, Bumblebee
Niche films The Favorite and Mary Queen of Scots will not make the cut in our region. They will turn up as the multi-auditorium and 3D runs fade and a few soft turkeys emerge. The PG-13 Once Upon a Deadpool has already started softly and losing screens.
Thanksgiving kids friendly (The Grinch, Ralph Breaks the internet) and Creed II have maintained strong results. Spiderverse spins past expectations, too.
ENDING SOON (varies by cinema) Ralph Breaks the Internet; Once Upon a Deadpool; Instant Family; Creed II; Bohemian Rhapsody; Possession of Hannah Grace; Robin Hood; Fantastic Beasts Crimes of; Widows; Nutcracker and Four Realms; Boy Erased
JANUARY 2019
Eli; Escape Room (Jan 4)
Dog's Way Home; Replicas; The Upside (Jan. 11)
Glass (Jan. 18)
Serenity; Kid Who Would be King (Jan. 25)
NEW THIS WEEK
AQUAMAN
The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime - one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be... a king.
BUMBLEBEE
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).
SECOND ACT
Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act.
WELCOME TO MARWEN
When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp (Carell) and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation - a testament to the most powerful women he knows - through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.
In a bold, wondrous and timely film from this revolutionary pioneer of contemporary cinema, Welcome to Marwen shows that when your only weapon is your imagination... you'll find courage in the most unexpected place.
VICE (Starts Christmas Day)
VICE explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.
HOLMES & WATSON (Starts Christmas Day)
The Step Brothers are reunited - this time playing the world's greatest consulting detective and his loyal biographer - as Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as Holmes & Watson
FLASHBACK CINEMA
it's a Wonderful Life
Frank Capra’s classic is a cherished Christmas tradition for countless families. Building & loan owner George Bailey (James Stewart) is all that stands between the good people of Bedford Falls and the wicked miser Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore). When misfortune strikes on Christmas Eve, George realizes, with the help of an angel named Clarence (Henry Travers), that he truly has a “wonderful life.” ("No man is a failure who has friends.”) Rated PG
Die Hard
DEC 30 /JAN 2
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
FLASHBACK SUNDAY 3:30-6:30 MONDAY 3:30
STARTS FRIDAYTrailer ▶
Aquaman (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 23 min.
CAST
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson
DIRECTOR
James Wan
More Information ► 2D 11:30AM12:00PM2:40PM5:50PM6:20PM9:00PM 3D 3:10PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Bumblebee (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon, John Cena, Stephen Schneider
DIRECTOR
Travis Knight
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM1:00PM3:15PM6:15PM7:00PM9:15PM 3D 4:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Second Act (PG-13)Romance
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams
DIRECTOR
Peter Segal
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Welcome to Marwen (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever
DIRECTOR
Robert Zemeckis
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Mary Poppins Returns (PG)Musical
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Angela Lansbury, Ben Whishaw
DIRECTOR
Rob Marshall
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM12:30PM3:00PM3:30PM6:00PM6:30PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Mortal Engines (PG-13)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 8 min.
CAST
Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Leila George
DIRECTOR
Christian Rivers
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:50PM6:25PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
The Mule (R)Drama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña
DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:10PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG)Animation
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Hailee Steinfeld
DIRECTOR
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodn
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Once Upon A Deadpool (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison
DIRECTOR
David Leitch
More Information ► 2D 9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Creed II (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 8 min.
CAST
Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad
DIRECTOR
Steven Caple Jr.
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:35PM6:35PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG)Animation
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer
DIRECTOR
Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
More Information ► 2D 11:40AM2:30PM5:10PM8:30PM
Trailer ▶
Green Book (PG-13)Comedy
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Don Stark
DIRECTOR
Peter Farrelly
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:45PM5:45PM8:45PM
(PG) Animation
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Keenan Thompson, Cameron Seely
DIRECTOR
Peter Candeland, Yarrow Cheney
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:25PM4:40PM7:00PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Rami Malek, Allen Leech, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee
DIRECTOR
Bryan Singer
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:55PM6:05PM9:05PM
