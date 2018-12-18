Roane County Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Child Pornography Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Roane County man was sentenced today to five years in federal prison for a child pornography crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Devin Wolfe, 26, of Spencer, previously entered his guilty plea in July 2018 to one count of receipt of child pornography. Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the West Virginia State Police and the Parkersburg Police Department.

“Great work by all involved,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart, “in putting another child predator behind bars. Project Safe Childhood is a top priority of mine that focuses on protecting our most vulnerable and holding those accountable that prey on our children.”

Wolfe admitted to possessing images and videos depicting child pornography on October 12, 2016. He received these images and videos from the internet, including from the website “4chan.” One of the images, which he downloaded on August 21, 2016 at his residence in Roane County, depicted an adult male engaged in sexual intercourse with a prepubescent female. Wolfe further admitted to possessing at least 6 videos and 730 images. Many of the minors depicted in the videos and images have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Following his release from prison, defendant will spend 35 years on federal supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Emily Wasserman and First Assistant United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston handled the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. handed down today’s sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.