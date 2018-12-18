Most read
Gov. Justice issues proclamation declaring Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as full-day state holidays for public employees
Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 23:01 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“In recognition of the hard work accomplished throughout the year by our public employees, it is fitting and proper that they spend an extended and enjoyable holiday with their loved ones,” Gov. Justice said.
Previously, both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were officially listed as half-day holidays.