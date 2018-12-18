Gov. Justice announces partnership with DAV for transportation of Veterans

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced that the state has entered into a partnership with the Disabled American Veterans to transport disabled veterans to and from medical appointments at VA Hospitals in Clarksburg, Beckley, Martinsburg and Huntington.





“Dennis Davis, Secretary of Veterans Assistance, reviewed the existing program operated by the state and discovered problems. Some vehicles were being used for purposes other than transporting veterans. Some drivers were traveling across the state line to pick up veterans in other states. Further, the fleet is aging and in dire need of upgrades,” Gov. Justice said. “Under this new agreement the DAV will provide this essential service to our veterans at a significantly reduced cost.”



The DAV has agreed to immediately provide three new vans for the program, and the Governor has provided funding for an additional four. Gov. Justice said he will also recommend to the Legislature that they provide funding for six additional vans. Each year more vans will be purchased until all have been replaced.



Beginning July 1, 2019, the DAV will use its volunteer network to provide drivers at no cost to the state.



Prior to 2014, the DAV operated the van transportation program in West Virginia, but State officials decided at that time that the state would take over operations.



“It just wasn’t proving to be effective or efficient for the state. According to the DAV, this service is in every state across the country, and they have graciously welcomed West Virginia back into the program,” Gov. Justice added. “We thank them for their willingness to once again help us provide the best possible services for our veterans.”



The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is a non-profit 501(c)(4) organization created by Congress to assist disabled veterans of the United States Armed Forces and their families through free, professional services.​

