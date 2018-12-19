Attorney General Morrisey Alerts Consumers To Claims Deadline in Mortgage Servicer Case

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminded consumers of an approaching deadline to file claims as part of a $45 million settlement with one of the nation’s largest mortgage servicers.





The settlement with PHH Mortgage Corporation, a New Jersey-based mortgage lender and servicer, resolved allegations the company improperly serviced mortgage loans from January 1, 2009 through December 31, 2012.



Affected consumers in West Virginia have until Jan. 28, 2019, to file a claim. Eligible payment recipients should have received a postcard with basic details regarding the PHH distribution, however anyone with questions can contact the claims administrator at 1-877-657-9154.



“It’s important that consumers owed money from our settlement take the necessary steps to claim their payment,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This settlement is yet another example of our office standing up for consumers to ensure companies are held accountable for their actions.”



PHH Mortgage Corporation, the nation’s ninth largest non-bank residential mortgage servicer, reached the settlement with 49 state attorneys general, the District of Columbia and 45 state mortgage regulators.



The agreement requires PHH to adhere to comprehensive mortgage servicing standards, conduct audits and provide audit results to a committee of states. It does not release PHH from liability for conduct that occurred beginning in 2013.



Approximately 292 West Virginians are eligible for a payment.



Borrowers who were subjected to PHH foreclosures during the eligible period qualify for a minimum $840 payment. Those who faced foreclosures that PHH initiated during the eligible period, but did not lose their home, will receive a minimum $285 payment.



Anyone with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus