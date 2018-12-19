Auditions Jan. 5 & 6 for HART shows; In the Wake, Evita Coming in 2019

Here’s the show lineup for the week, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone!

- “A Christmas Carol” - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents the classic play on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at 218 Second Street in Pikeville, Ky.

- Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties) For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit www.murderandmerriment.com.

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

- “Honk, Jr.” - The Paramount Players present the musical on Jan. 15 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $6.

- “Mamma Mia” - Presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild. and the Clay Center. The musical will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Jan. 18, 19, 25, and 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Jan. 20 and 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. This is the first time the musical will be produced by a community theatre company in the region. ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! enjoyable for any audience.

- “Evita” - Marshall Artist’s Series presents the musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. It captures musical gold with its Grammy Award-winning score, combining Latin music, pop, jazz, and musical theatre styles that have captivated audiences for more than 40 years.

It will be presented Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

- “An Alchemy Cabaret” - Alchemy Theatre Troupe will present a night of music at The Union Pub and Grill in Huntington to kick-off the group’s 2019 Season! It will be presented Feb. 8 and 9 at 8 p.m.

- “In the Wake” - Marshall University’s School of Theatre presents the play by Lisa Kron on Feb. 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre of The Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. It’s Thanksgiving of 2000 and the presidential election still has not been decided. A funny, passionate, and ultimately searing new play that illuminates assumptions that lie at the heart of the American character—and the blind spots that mask us from ourselves.

- “Anne of Green Gables” - written and directed by Lawrence Burgess. The play will be performed at The Capitol Theater of Resurrection Church at 123 Summers Street in Charleston on Feb. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m., Feb. 17 and 24 at 3 p.m., and Feb. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

- "The Game's Afoot" - Actor's Guild of Parkersburg will present the Sherlock Holmes-based play on March 1, 2, 8, 9 15, and 16 at 8 p.m. and March 10 at 2:30 p.m.

- “Rock of Ages” - Marshall Artist’s Series presents the touring show of the hit Broadway musical. Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the musical captures the iconic era that was the big bad 1980s Hollywood. “Know What Love Is,” “Feel The Noise,” and “Take Your Best Shot” at one of the Sunset Strip’s last epic venues, a place where the legendary Stacee Jaxx returns to the stage and rock-n-roll dreamers line up to turn their fantasies into reality. The show will be on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

- “Tartuffe” - Marshall University’s School of Theatre presents the play by Moliere, translated by Richard Wilbur, on April 24, 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Playhouse of the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. The story takes place in the home of the wealthy Orgon, where Tartuffe - a fraud and a pious impostor - has insinuated himself. His duplicity is finally exposed and punished. But not before the author has mercilessly examined the evil that men can commit in the guise of religious fervor and the dangers that imperil those who would believe only what they choose to believe despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary.

——————————-

AUDITIONS:

AUDITIONS FOR: “Mamma Mia” and “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” - HART in the Park will hold auditions for both shows and for the Hart Jr. Preshow on Jan. 5 and 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Clouds Common in Huntington. “Mamma Mia” show dates are the weekends of June 14 and 21, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” show dates are the weekends of July 12, 19, and 26. HART Jr. Preshow will perform before Little Mermaid ONLY. We ask that you please prepare 30 seconds of a Musical Theatre/Disney song, and wear attire you can move in as there will be a dance combination taught!

AUDITIONS FOR: “Madagascar, Jr.” - The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will hold auditions Jan. 5 and 6. Performances will be March 28-31 at the Civic Center Little Theater. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar JR. will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

AUDITIONS FOR: “Mary Poppins” - The Paramount Arts Center will hold auditions on Jan. 7 and 8. Auditions are open to ages 9 to adult. We are looking for a large ensemble of singers and dancers. Music cuts are available in the box office Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The box office will be closed Dec. 24 and will reopen on Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.