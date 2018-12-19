Online Annual Report Filing Has Never Been Easier for Those Doing Business in WV

Charleston, W.Va.—With the beginning of the new year rapidly approaching, the WV Secretary of State’s Office would like to remind businesses operating in the state that 2019 Annual Reports may be filed any time after January 1, 2019.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, the deadline to complete an Annual Report for 2019 is July 1, 2019. However, Warner recommends filing the report as quickly as possible to confirm receipt prior to the deadline.

Filing an Annual Report directly with the Secretary of State’s Office after January 1st is fast and easy.

“The use of the Secretary of State’s website to file an Annual Report has never been easier. As a matter of fact, 97 percent of all 2018 Annual Reports were filed online,” Warner said. “And it only took an average of ten minutes to complete the report and submit payment without assistance.”

Recently, third party vendors have offered their services to assist business owners in filing their 2019 annual reports. Third party vendors charge an additional fee above the $25 Annual Report fee charged by the State.

“While most of these third party vendors are legitimate, my office recommends that those who use these services know what they are paying for and how much,” Warner said. “We encourage businesses to check out the vendor prior to committing to their services.”

Online services provided by the WV Secretary of State’s Office are available 24/7 at our www.Business4WV.com website. The office’s call center is available from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist with any of your filing needs.

Finally, as per the Governor’s Proclamation that gives state employees the day off on December 31, 2018, please take notice that the Secretary of State’s Office will not be open for any regular in-person filings after December 28, 2018. This does not affect 2019 Annual Report filings, which cannot be filed until January 1, 2019, at the earliest.