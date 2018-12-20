Passage of Trump prison reform policy brings hope to American families

 Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 04:10 Updated 2 hours ago White House Press Release

 In response to the passage of President Trump’s FIRST STEP Act in the Senate last night, Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released the following statement.

“As we approach the season of hope, countless American families now have a reason for hope, thanks to the passage of President Trump’s FIRST STEP Act with an overwhelming, bipartisan vote of 87-12 in the U.S. Senate. This prison reform policy will transform lives and families in distressed communities throughout the nation while applying strict standards to keep violent offenders behind bars to keep neighborhoods safe. Let this major achievement serve as an example to the Democrats that we have a President in Donald Trump who is willing to negotiate deals with them to pass policies that will improve the lives of the American people throughout our great country.”

