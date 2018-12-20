Most read
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
- Former West Virginia Cabinet Secretary Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzling Fire Department Funds
- Ohio River Bridge Inspections Scheduled
- Mark Caserta: It’s time for Huntington, WV to stop losing to the Deep State
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Huntington Man on Parole Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
- Roane County Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Child Pornography Crime
Attorney General Morrisey Warns Consumers of Emerging Phone Scam
Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 04:13 Updated 2 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
The Attorney General’s Office has received word of a scam in which the caller claims a vehicle linked to the consumer, perhaps through a Social Security number, has been located in Texas with cocaine, blood or human remains inside.
The caller, who claims to represent various agencies, tells the consumer any potential charges can be resolved if he or she pays money.
“This emerging scam is very troubling, as scammers are using scare tactics to bilk consumers out of their money,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “As this scam makes the rounds, it is important for consumers to remember to never give out their Social Security number and report such suspicious calls to our office.”
The scam artist typically uses a generic-sounding name and claims to represent a variety of entities, including, but not limited to, the Social Security fraud department, local police in Texas and an unspecified Attorney General’s Office.
The caller, at times, will give those targeted by the scam a return telephone number, a badge number and a case verification number, all potentially fraudulent details, in an attempt to earn the consumer’s trust.
The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received reports of this scam from consumers in Point Pleasant, Ravenswood, Oak Hill and Big Creek.
Anyone receiving such a call should keep these tips in mind:
- Stay calm and don’t react out of fear.
- Never send cash through the mail.
- Never give bank routing numbers, credit card numbers or sensitive information without verifying the recipient's legitimacy.
- Be skeptical of any request for a wire transfer or to use a pre-paid debit or gift card, regardless of who the caller says they are.