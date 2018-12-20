Putnam Commission, Three Sheriff's Department Employees sued for alleged open carry civil rights violations

A federal civil rights complaint has been filed alleging that members of the Putnam County Sheriff's office and the Putnam County Commission for an arrest regarding the state's "open carry" arms regulation.

Michael Walker, who has a seizure disorder and does not drive, had been arrested for carrying arms in a holster while visiting a friend's house where a domestic violence call was initiated.

An officer told Walker "Look at me you stupid son of a bitch, you’re putting all of our damned lives at risk because you’re carrying a gun.” Walker offered to leave, butt the officer arrested him for obstruction and jailed him.

He was found not guilty following trial for his illegal arrest.

On latter dates members of the department allegedly harassed him for carrying a weapon for sporting purposes.

A PDF of the complaint can be downloaded below. The complaint alleges illegal search and seizure, false arrest, and violation of the Fourth Amendment.