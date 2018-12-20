2019 Marshall Football Signees

"This group represents the beginning of what we believe will be a great class," said Marshall head coach Doc Holliday . "I've said all along that football is a personnel-driven game and we've enhanced that area today."In what has become the norm for the program, Marshall has one of its newcomers ranked as a four-star prospect and 11 more as three-stars by ESPN.com, Rivals.com or 247Sports.com - or some combination of the three.

(7:09 a.m.)

Cedrick Wilcox

Position, Height, Weight: RB, 5-11, 185

School: Centennial

Hometown: Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Recruited by: Pepe Pearson/Dallas Baker

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Also had offers from Charleston Southern, Jacksonville, Samford and Stetson … Rushed for 926 yards (6.4 per carry) at Centennial with 16 total touchdowns as a senior … Had three 100-yard games and a career-best four touchdowns in the regional quarterfinal against Dr. Phillips.



(7:38 a.m.)

Tristen Bittner

Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-4, 295

School: Wheeling Park

Hometown: Wheeling, W.Va.

Recruited by: Greg Adkins/Mike Treier

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com, who ranks him as the ninth-best in the state of West Virginia … Has the versatility to play tackle or guard … Also played defensive line at Wheeling Park.



(8:06 a.m.)

Rashawn Hunter

Position, Height, Weight: S, 6-3, 170

School: Mariner

Hometown: Cape Coral, Fla.

Recruited by: Adam Fuller

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … Also had offers from Iowa State, Virginia and Fordham … As a senior, recorded 42 tackles (31 solo) with two interceptions … Also played quarterback, where he threw for 756 yards and nine touchdowns to go with 882 rushing yards and 15 more scores … Averaged 19.5 yards on four punt returns, which included a 70-yarder for touchdown … Played basketball and competed in track and field at Mariner.



(8:16 a.m.)

Elijah Alston

Position, Height, Weight: DL, 6-3, 250

School: Oscar Smith

Hometown: Chesapeake, Va.

Recruited by: J.C. Price

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Also had offers from James Madison, Norfolk State and Western Carolina … Played both defensive end and defensive tackle at Oscar Smith.



(8:22 a.m.)

Jeremy Smith

Position, Height, Weight: LB, 5-11, 185

School: Jenkins

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

Recruited by: Todd Goebbel/Pepe Pearson

Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247sports.com … Also had offers from Tulane, Coastal Carolina and Mercer … Posted a 40 time of 4.63 seconds with a 4.3 shuttle mark … Caught 20 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown as a junior and ran for 177 yards and three more scores out of the backfield … Played defensive back as well … Also competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and high jump in track and field at Jenkins.



(8:27 a.m.)

J'Coryan Anderson

Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-2, 205

School: Fulton

Hometown: Knoxville, Tn.

Recruited by: Greg Adkins

Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com … Also had offers from Tulane, Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kent State, Liberty, Old Dominion, UAB, UTSA, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky, Samford, The Citadel, Samford and Western Carolina … Played middle linebacker, outside linebacker and running back at Fulton … Helped lead team to a 10-2 record, amassing 60 tackles (37 solo) as a senior with a forced fumble, pass breakup and safety to his credit … Also had 264 rushing yards with two touchdowns.(



(8:32 a.m.)

Deshawn Page

Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-2, 215

School: Fulton

Hometown: Knoxville, Tn.

Recruited by: Greg Adkins

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247sports.com … Also had offers from Missouri, West Virginia, FIU, Kent State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Toledo, Tulane, UAB, UTSA, Western Kentucky, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky … Named Tennessee's 5A Mr. Football award … Played middle linebacker and running back at Fulton, racking up 76 tackles (66 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and one blocked punt on defense and 809 total yards with 11 scores on offense as a senior.



(9:28 a.m.)

Juwan Truesdale

Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-6, 280

School: Myers Park

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.

Recruited by: Cornell Brown/Greg Adkins

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports.com … Also had an offer from Charlotte …. Featured at both tackle and guard at Myers Park, where he also played basketball.



(9:39 a.m.)

Josh Ball

Position, Height, Weight: OL, 6-8, 350

School: Butler Community College

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Recruited by: J.C. Price

Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Will have two years of eligibility for the Thundering Herd after playing at Butler CC … Four-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and ESPN.com coming out of Stafford High School with offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Old Dominion and Cornell … Was ranked the 19th-best offensive tackle nationally and fifth-best prospect, overall, out of the state of Virginia.



(9:41 a.m.)

Sidney Porter

Position, Height, Weight: LB, 5-11, 195

School: Cardinal Gibbons

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Recruited by: Mike Treier

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … Also had offers from Kansas, Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Florida A&M and Tennessee-Martin … Played both free safety and strong safety at Cardinal Gibbons, helping the school win the 2018 5A state title.



(9:45 a.m.)

Micah Abraham

Position, Height, Weight: DB, 5-10, 170

School: East Lake

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Recruited by: Adam Fuller

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … Also had offers from Boston College, USF, Buffalo, UMass, South Dakota and Alabama A&M … Also played wide receiver at East Lake … Competed in track in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100 meter relay and 4x400 meter relay.



(9:47 a.m.)

Grant Wells

Position, Height, Weight: QB, 6-1, 190

School: George Washington

Hometown: Charleston, W.Va.

Recruited by: Todd Goebbel/Tim Cramsey

Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Listed by Rivals.com and ESPN.com as the state's eighth-best talent … Also had offers from Charlotte and Yale … Committed to the Thundering Herd all the way back in October of 2017 … Played baseball at George Washington as well.



(10:14 a.m.)

Zack Leininger

Position, Height, Weight: TE, 6-4, 235

School: Dodge City Community College

Hometown: Hugoton, Ks.

Recruited by: Todd Goebbel

Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Will have two years of eligibility for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com … Listed as the 12th-rated junior college tight end by 247Sports.com … Also participated in track and field in the 100 meters, shot put and discus at Hugoton High School.



(11:08 a.m.)

Amir Richardson

Position, Height, Weight: WR, 6-2, 205

School: University

Hometown: Morgantown, W.Va.

Recruited by: Dallas Baker/Tim Cramsey

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and ESPN.com, who all listed him as the state's fifth-best talent … Also had offers from West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Air Force, Army, Cincinnati, Nevada, Temple, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale … Played wide receiver and free safety at University.



(11:21 a.m.)

Maurice Underwood

Position, Height, Weight: QB, 6-3, 170

School: Miami Central

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Recruited by: Mike Treier/Tim Cramsey

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com … Also had offers from Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss, Howard, Jackson State, Florida A&M and Valdosta State … Played for the same powerhouse Miami Central program that produced Thundering Herd stars Rakeem Cato and Tommy Shuler, along with current defensive lineman Marquis Couch.



(11:40 a.m.)

Eli Neal

Position, Height, Weight: LB, 6-1, 210

School: White Station

Hometown: Memphis, Tn.

Recruited by: Greg Adkins

Will be a summer enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com … Also had offers from Arkansas, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Austin Peay, Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, Jackson State, Mercer, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee-Martin and Western Illinois … Played outside linebacker, middle linebacker and running back at White Station … Posted 95 tackles and two interceptions on defense with 750 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense as a senior.



(8:30 p.m.)

Broc Thompson

Position, Height, Weight: WR, 6-3, 180

School: Fork Union Military Academy

Hometown: Indianapolis, In.

Recruited by: J.C. Price/Dallas Baker

Will be a mid-year enrollee for the Thundering Herd … Also had offers from Ball State, Northern Iowa and Weber State … Played wide receiver and defensive back at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis … Runs the 40 in 4.46 seconds with a 4.01 shuttle and a 37.5-inch vertical leap … Father Ryan played was a 10-year pro in Major League Baseball and won a world title with the New York Yankees … Brother Trevor plays professional basketball overseas.