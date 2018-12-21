Regional Courthouse Closings for Holidays

 Friday, December 21, 2018 - 01:19 Updated 2 hours ago
Below, are the dates courthouses in Cabell, and the surrounding counties will be closed for the Christmas, New Year’s Day holidays.  For updated closure information, call either the county commission or clerk’s office at the number provided.
  Cabell:  526-8635 (commission)   Dec. 24 and 25:        All day Dec. 31 and Jan. 1:  All day Regular hours:  Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.   Lincoln:  824-7990 ext. 221 (commission) 233 (clerk)   Dec. 24:  Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25:  All day Dec. 31:  Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 1:     All day Regular hours:  Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.   Mason:  675-1110 (commission)   Dec. 21:                     Beginning at noon for employee luncheon Dec. 24 and 25:        All day Dec. 31 and Jan. 1:  All day Regular hours:  8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.   Putnam:  586-0201 (commission)   Dec. 24:  Beginning at noon Dec. 25:  All day Dec. 31:  Beginning at noon Jan. 1:     All day Regular hours:  Mon. – Wed., Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Thurs., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.   Wayne:  272-6592 (commission)   Dec. 24:  Beginning at noon Dec. 25:  All day Dec. 31:  Beginning at noon Jan. 1:     All day   Regular hours:  Mon. – Wed., Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Thurs., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
