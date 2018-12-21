Most read
Regional Courthouse Closings for Holidays
Cabell: 526-8635 (commission) Dec. 24 and 25: All day Dec. 31 and Jan. 1: All day Regular hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Lincoln: 824-7990 ext. 221 (commission) 233 (clerk) Dec. 24: Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 25: All day Dec. 31: Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 1: All day Regular hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Mason: 675-1110 (commission) Dec. 21: Beginning at noon for employee luncheon Dec. 24 and 25: All day Dec. 31 and Jan. 1: All day Regular hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Putnam: 586-0201 (commission) Dec. 24: Beginning at noon Dec. 25: All day Dec. 31: Beginning at noon Jan. 1: All day Regular hours: Mon. – Wed., Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Thurs., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wayne: 272-6592 (commission) Dec. 24: Beginning at noon Dec. 25: All day Dec. 31: Beginning at noon Jan. 1: All day Regular hours: Mon. – Wed., Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m./Thurs., 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.