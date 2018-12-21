Marshall University to be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 4

There will be no classes, and libraries and residence and dining halls will be closed. Most administrative offices and services also will be closed, with the following exceptions:

Marshall University will be closed Dec. 24, 2018, through Jan. 4, 2019, for winter break.

· Student services offices, including Admissions, Bursar, Financial Aid and Registrar, will be open from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

· The Mail Room service window in Old Main will be open Friday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

· The Recreation Center will operate with modified hours. For details, visitwww.marshall.edu/campusrec.

· All Marshall Health clinics and offices will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Please check with your physician’s office for additional clinic closures. Marshall Pharmacy’s medical center location will remain open 24/7, including Christmas Day.

· The Marshall University Police Department will be available at 304-696-4357 (HELP) throughout the break.

· The Marshall University Bookstore will operate on a modified schedule during the holiday break. Please review the website for details https://www.bkstr.com/marshallstore/home

The university will reopen Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Students return to class for the spring semester on Monday, Jan. 14.