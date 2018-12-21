Charleston Man Sentenced for Heroin Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A Charleston man was sentenced for a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Fabian Woodson, 36, was sentenced to 51 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute heroin on January 4, 2016.

“Fentanyl laced heroin and an arsenal of firearms,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “With Woodson off the streets, the Kanawha Valley is a safer place.”

On September 2, 2015, members of the Metro Drug Unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Woodson was a passenger in South Charleston, West Virginia. When the vehicle stopped, Woodson exited the vehicle and attempted to flee from the officers on foot. The officers apprehended him and recovered approximately 20 grams of heroin from the vehicle that Woodson admitted he possessed while in the vehicle. Woodson also admitted that he sold a confidential informant working for the Metro Drug Unit .8 grams of heroin in exchange for $150 on both December 14 and December 17, 2015.

On January 4, 2016, detectives with the Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant on a home in Elkview where Woodson was residing and found suspected heroin, that Woodson admitted he intended to sell, suspected crack, and marijuana. They also found a loaded Ruger .380 caliber handgun, a loaded Colt .25 caliber handgun, a loaded Glock .26 caliber handgun, a loaded .22 caliber Beretta, and $7,613 in United States Currency, which included $150 of buy money from a previous controlled drug buy conducted by members of the Metro Drug Unit. The drugs seized from Woodson on January 4, 2016, were submitted to the West Virginia State Police Lab for testing, and confirmed to be heroin containing fentanyl weighing 27.58 grams, 3.268 grams of cocaine base, and 398 grams of marijuana.

United States District Court Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. imposed the sentence.

The Metro Drug Unit was in charge of the investigation. Monica D. Coleman is handling the prosecution.