FLASHBACK: It's a Wonderful Life classic asks everyone to pause..... And More Classics Coming

Have you thought about the implications of the Christmas classic, It's a Wonderful Life lately? The film begins with banker Jimmy Stewart caught in a purposeful squeeze by a competing bank on a small savings and loan. Stewart's character recognizes "failure" is at hand and walks to a nearby bridge planning to jump.

A guardian angel intervenes. Reversing the Dickens "Scrooge" showing of terrible outcomes, the angel allows Stewart to see what would have happened if he was never born. He then takes a walk through the town where he had made no contribution.

Despite current downtrodden affairs, what are positive events that have occurred during your time on earth. Whether you are a "believer" (in a higher power) or not, the production asks you to pause before making a life ending decision.

You can see this classic on the big screen, Sunday Dec. 23 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m. and Christmas Eve at 3:30. Watching on a big screen immerses you and prevents distractions. It's worth a look.

The FLASHBACK series continues at Marquee Cinemas in 2019. Here are summaries of what's coming soon:

DECEMBER 30 & JANUARY 2

DIE HARD (1988)

One of the most entertaining action thrillers ever. Bruce Willis is New York cop John McClane, in Los Angeles visiting his wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia). When the skyscraper in which Holly works is taken over by a murderous gang it falls to McClane to save the day. Willis makes danger fun (“Welcome to the party, pal!”) and Alan Rickman is superbly sinister as the chief villain. (“Do you really think you have a chance against us, Mr. Cowboy?”) Rated R

JANUARY 6 & 9

ALIENS (1986)

Written and directed by James Cameron, this sequel to the 1979 sci-fi thriller Alien is considered by many to be that rarity: a sequel that is a worthy successor to the original. Special effects wizard Stan Winston won an Academy Award® for Best Visual Effects, which included the creation of the Alien “Queen,” one of the scariest movie creatures ever. Nominated for 7 Oscars® including Best Actress, Sigourney Weaver. ("So who’s laying these eggs?”) Rated R

JANUARY 13 & 16

GONE WITH THE WIND (1939)

This epic love story set against the backdrop of the Civil War received 10 Academy Awards® including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel). Vivien Leigh won Best Actress for her classic portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara, who goes from carefree southern belle (“Fiddle-dee-dee!”) to indomitable heroine (“Tomorrow…is another day!”). Clark Gable plays Rhett Butler, the charming rogue who pursues her. (“Frankly, my dear…”) Rated G

JANUARY 20 & 23

HARRY POTTER & THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004)

“Something wicked this way comes.” Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) returns for his third year at Hogwarts School, where escaped prisoner Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) is on the loose. Black is said to be after Harry, and complicating the situation is the presence of terrifying soul-eating creatures called dementors. To solve the mystery Harry and his friends employ a magical “Marauder’s Map” of Hogwarts. (“I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.”) Rated PG

JANUARY 27 & 30

MY COUSIN VINNY (1992)

Joe Pesci stars as New York attorney Vincent LaGuardia Gambini in this classic fish-out-of-water comedy. Two young men traveling through rural Alabama are falsely accused of murder, so who are they going to call? Cousin Vinny, of course! Fred Gwynne plays the no-nonsense judge who can’t quite figure out Vinny’s accent (“What is a YUTE?”) and Marisa Tomei won an Oscar for her performance as Vinny’s wise-cracking girlfriend. (“Oh, yeah. You blend.”) Rated R

FEBRUARY 3 & 6

OKLAHOMA! (1955)

A Rodgers & Hammerstein musical as big as the sky, and looking better than ever in a 4K digital restoration. Set at the turn of the 20th century, this wide-screen romance stars Gordon MacRae as a cowboy who woos farm girl Shirley Jones (in her film debut). Filled with great songs like “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” and, of course, the title song. (“Oklahoma, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain!”) Rated G