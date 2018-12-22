What Do "Aquaman" & "We Are Marshall" Have in Common

Starting his career as an usher, he worked his way up to publicity director for MGM/UA heading the Chicago office. In 1989 he began freelancing as a unit publicist who essentially prepares the "press kit" of production notes and background materials. They do this while the picture is shooting and oversees still photography and set visits by the press.

Besides both being released at Christmas via Warner Bros., Aquaman and We Are Marshall have a link. The unit publicist who is the "go to" conduit between producers, cast, crew and the media during film shoots on both movies was Ernie Malik.

Interestingly, before "WAM", he worked on the football classic, "Friday Night Lights."

Malik stayed behind the scenes but according to a job description , he's supposed to be everywhere att once.

During the Huntington scenes, townspeople had extraordinary interest in publicly shot exteriors, such as on campus, on Fourth Avenue, and near the Greyhound.

I was probably a "hand full" for him as a film critic and writer , I already had onset experience, just not on a mid budget studio film. McG seeing me as a familiar face (from press conferences) spoke to me at the Empire Book Store. He agreed quickly (but did not describe parameters) to a quasi-inbed during filming with my promise I would OBSERVE and not APPROACH cast members or write anything negative (i.e. a clash on the set if one occurred).

They only allowed me one interior "full closed set" observation --- the scene inside the Keith Albee where the audience is told that the Marshall plane has crashed. A projector had been rigged in the rear of the main and the extras sat in the middle. I was also told not to speak (or try to) the director.

Appearing for less than 30 seconds on film, the set up took all day and the announcement scene took a couple hours.

The scene had a Clint Eastwood film on the marquee (historically a sexploittation comedy, The Student Nurses played Nov 14, 1971) It would be stopped midway for an announcement of the crash by a member of management. Later, (in darkness) the crowd would rush out onto Fourth Avenue heading to Tri State Airport.

After two takes, Malik asked me MY opinion.

I observed that the viewers showed no emotions whatsoever when the film went off and waited quietly like at a film festival when an individual began speaking from stage.

Oopps. Back the days of carbon arc projection (and 35mm reels that had to be switched between two projectors on a signal), a mid-film blank dark screen meant technical difficulties. You would hear an "Ah..." and patrons would glance back and/or use the break as an op to grab popcorn or use the RR. In other words, shuffling and speaking prevailed.

Not wanting to be rude, I told malik, "I have not seen the script, but if it shows them they should be shuffling and moving not sitting still like good little church mice.

Keith Albee Scene Photo Tony Rutherford

Malik said loudly (McG was within earshot) "that's a good point," but indicated I could not approach the director. The director, instead, approached me. He shot the next take like I described.

You can barely see movement in the final cut; the shot of the audience didn't consume much screen time. Whether the director knew that the close up would be on the stage announcement and little if any of the projection stop would be shown, I don't know. But, he shot it just in case. (Later, I heard through the grapevine one of those creative differences issues occurred prior to shooting the fountain scene.

Urban gossip had told me that one of the other producers questioned whether it was needed. McG won the debate. I maintained my "word" and wrote nothing of it, just as the two of us worked out a method to use his "Flying fear" over the ocean as a positive he overcame to direct WAM.

His mom told me. By the time a publicist called following the dinner, I told her that McG and I worked it out. He would years after the filming tell the full story of his "fear" in a New York publication.

Meanwhile, IMDb contains a listing of credits, which range from Jurassic Park III to Thor Ragnarok.

Photo Tony Rutherford

His industry collaborations include work with such actors as Bruce Willis (four films), Tom Hanks (twice), Jim Carrey (two films), Billy Bob Thornton (two features), Sam Neil (twice), Sam Rockwell (two films), Harrison Ford, Russell Crowe (two films), Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey (twice), Ben Stiller, Tim Robbins (twice), Morgan Freeman, David Strathairn (twice), Robert DeNiro (two films), Joaquin Phoenix, Jennifer Garner (twice), Jennifer Connelly, Mira Sorvino, Emma Thompson, Tilda Swinton (three times), Uma Thurman (two films), Rachel Weisz, Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and directors Darabont (three projects), Chris Columbus (four projects), John Hughes (seven projects), Peter & Bobby Farrelly (five features), Peter Berg (three films), Terry Gilliam, Ridley Scott (three films), Walter Hill, Ron Howard, Michael Apted (two films), John Carpenter (twice), Andrew Adamson (three projects), John Lee Hancock (two projects), Sam Raimi and Miguel Arteta.



For his marketing contributions over the years, Malik has been recognized by the Publicists Guild of America with the 1998 Motion Picture Showmanship Award as part of the publicity team on 20th Century Fox's hit comedy, "There's Something About Mary." In 2002, he was nominated for the PGA's Les Mason Award, its highest honor, which recognizes the year's top movie/TV publicist. He also shared a 2005 Motion Picture Showmanship Award nomination for his work on the Disney/Walden project "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," with a third nomination on the 2013 Disney feature, "Saving Mr. Banks."