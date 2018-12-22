Most read
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- MU Football Hosts Sunday Media Day
- Putnam Commission, Three Sheriff's Department Employees sued for alleged open carry civil rights violations
- Family Members Sentenced for Roles in Arson and Insurance Fraud Scheme
- Charleston Man Sentenced for Heroin Crime
- Marshall physics professor to publish groundbreaking acoustic laser research
- Huntington Hammer Falls to Kentucky's River Monsters
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
W.Va. AG Announces $68M Multistate Settlement with UBS
Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 01:57 Updated 14 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
The states alleged UBS misrepresented the integrity of the LIBOR benchmark by concealing, misrepresenting, and failing to disclose that UBS at times made LIBOR submissions to avoid negative publicity, protect the reputation of the bank and benefit its derivative trading positions.
“Consumers and investors, large and small, depend upon banks to be honest and adhere to the rule of law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We cannot stand for any hint of fraud that manipulates the rates and markets across the nation.”
The alleged conduct led to UBS making millions in unjust gains when government entities and not-for-profit organizations entered into swaps and other financial instruments with UBS without knowing that UBS and other LIBOR-setting banks were manipulating their LIBOR submissions.
Pursuant to the settlement agreement, UBS will continue to cooperate with the states to help facilitate civil enforcement efforts, including the distribution of funds to victims.
Governmental and not-for-profit entities with LIBOR-linked swaps and other financial instruments with UBS will be notified if they are eligible to receive a distribution from the settlement fund.
West Virginia joined the New York-led settlement with Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Read a copy of the settlement agreement at http://bit.ly/2EBgieI.